Lu'an Unveils Special Spring Festival Gifts at Shanghai Bazaar

by Hu Min
January 19, 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The 2026 Lu'an Nianhuo (Chinese New Year Goods) Bazaar opens in Shanghai.

The 2026 Lu'an Nianhuo (Chinese New Year Goods) Bazaar opened in the Pudong New Area over the weekend, amid the backdrop of deepening cooperation between Shanghai and Lu'an, east China's Anhui Province.

The bazaar selected 48 outstanding local enterprises from Lu'an, bringing a variety of special Spring Festival gifts, including Lu'an guapian, a green tea originating in Anhui and one of China's 10 famous tea, Huoshan dendrobe and Wanxi white goose products, to Shanghai.

By bringing the ecological delicacies of the Dabie Mountains and the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year directly to the doorsteps of Shanghai residents, the event aims to meet Spring Festival consumption needs.

It is not only the first large-scale promotion of Lu'an's high-quality agricultural products and local specialties in Shanghai this year, but also another innovative measure to implement the counterpart cooperation between Shanghai and Lu'an and deepen regional consumption collaboration.

In May, Lu'an will host a shopping festival and the Lu'an Week in Shanghai, blending a richer product lineup, cultural experiences, and broader industry matchmaking and presenting a comprehensive celebration integrating consumption, agriculture, culture, and tourism.

