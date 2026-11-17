Credit: Ti Gong

Grand NeoBay showcases urban renewal at expo An exhibition at the 2026 China International Import Expo on October 31 traced the transformation of Minhang's Grand NeoBay from an industrial base into one of Shanghai's emerging centers for scientific and technological innovation. The exhibition traced the area's industrial past, redevelopment and future plans. It also highlighted efforts to preserve former industrial sites while creating opportunities for new businesses and entrepreneurs. The transformation is taking shape through the reuse of old factories, industrial parks and vacant land as spaces for research and innovation. So far, 22 major facilities have opened, with the total amount of innovation space expected to reach 2 million square meters by the end of 2026. The facilities are intended to help businesses grow from early-stage research to commercial production, bringing scientific ideas closer to the marketplace.

Credit: Ti Gong

Conference focuses on AI-driven industrial innovation The Yangtze River Delta R&D Industry Cluster and AI-Empowered Industrial Innovation Conference brought together more than 200 industry experts and business representatives from China and abroad in Minhang on November 7. Held as a supporting event of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the conference aimed to promote the deeper integration of artificial intelligence into R&D and manufacrutingAI is increasingly being deployed across Minhang's three key industries: advanced energy equipment and green technologies, aerospace, and biomedicine. Applications span the entire business process, from research and product design to manufacturing, operations and maintenance, with new uses continuing to emerge.A project roadshow featured six initiatives from China, South Korea and Australia. A matchmaking session connected AI software providers with manufacturers to explore collaboration in technology validation, investment and financing, market development and international cooperation.

Expansion of Shuangxi low-altitude base expected to complete in 2027 The second and third phases of the Shuangxi Low-Altitude Economic Operation Base are expected to be completed in March and December 2027, respectively, expanding its capacity for aircraft testing, pilot training and low-altitude logistics. The new facilities will include a flight training and testing center, a logistics hub, an assembly line for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, a test-flight area and facilities for drone operations.The first phase is already operational, with a 5,000-square-meter hangar, a 20,000-square-meter flight-testing area and a 30-meter control tower overseeing 14.2 square kilometers of core airspace. The base currently hosts helicopter sightseeing tours and pilot training.Located between Hongqiao and Pudong international airports, the site is designed to minimize conflicts with conventional air traffic. Its airspace also offers more flying days each year than many alternative locations.Its position in the Yangtze River Delta could also make it a regional logistics hub. A pilot project with YTO Express is exploring ways to combine air, rail, river and road transport to move freight more efficiently across the region.