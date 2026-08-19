Minhang Enjoys a Greener, Brighter Summer

Credit: Ti Gong

Lotus pond renovation The lotus pond in the West Garden of Xinzhuang Park recently underwent a comprehensive ecological transformation. A complete underwater ecosystem was set up, bringing a differentiated layout to the north and south regions. The aim was to address the persistent problem of eutrophication and achieve a magnificent transformation so that visitors can enjoy scenery in all four seasons instead of just seeing the beautiful landscape in a limited period of time. On the north side of the pond there was no filling, reduction, or encroachment so as to preserve the beauty of withered lotus in accordance with the natural rhythm, and to maintain the habitat of native organisms such as frogs and water birds. On the south side a complete dredging of the pond was carried out, completely removing the original single lotus flowers, and a three-dimensional aquatic plant community of "underwater-water surface-shore" was reconstructed to create an ecological waterscape all year round. The lotus flowers in the traditional lotus pond on the north side are now in their early bloom, with large expanses of lotus leaves unfurling and buds covering the ground. This is the peak viewing period which would last till mid-to-late August. Rainy days offer a unique experience; after the rain, the lotus pond is clear and bright, but one can admire the unique atmosphere of dewdrops glistening on the petals. In addition to lotus flowers, daylilies (forget-me-nots) on both sides of the park's trails and under the trees are also in full bloom. The vast sea of ​​flowers is refreshing and soothing, making it a "limited-time summer beauty" that can't be missed.

Credit: Ti Gong

Cityboat study tour

On August 1, the "Centennial Ferry Sets Sail: Exploring the Future of Technology" Cityboat study tour program at the First Bend of the Huangpu River kicked off, attracting numerous families to register for its four limited sessions during the summer vacation. This year's program leverages collaboration between the government, enterprises, schools, and communities, using a new energy ferry as a mobile classroom to connect diverse real-world learning experiences related to shipping history, ecological restoration, food security, and intelligent manufacturing. The Cityboat sails south from the Chegou Bridge ferry terminal along the 13.7-kilometer riverside shoreline of Wujing Town. The entire journey is 21 kilometers long and takes about 70 minutes, offering a unique perspective from the water to explore the distinctive scenery on both sides of the Huangpu River and the changing urban skyline. The old factory buildings along the riverbank, the cooling towers, the riverside green spaces and the science and technology (sci-tech) innovation park serve as vivid scenario, guiding young participants to compare how the riverbank has changed over time and gain a concrete understanding of the concepts of urban regeneration and carbon-neutral development in Wujing. A relevant town official stated: "The study tour allows young people to directly experience the changes in urban development, green transformation, and innovation-driven development, while also conveying the concept of ecological protection, and it shows Wujing's unique educational value and regional development momentum of the riverside space." Relying on its 13.7-km high-quality riverside shoreline, industrial plants, sci-tech enterprises, and rural resources, Wujing continues to enrich its offerings of cultural, commercial, tourism, and sports activities, transforming its riverside spaces, industrial parks, and beautiful villages into immersive educational and leisure venues for the public.

Consumption promotion index

A latest index tracking Shanghai's consumption promotion activity across districts and townships was unveiled recently. Jointly compiled by the Shanghai Institute for Industrial Transformation and Development and the Business Service Professional Committee of the Shanghai Modern Service Industry Federation, it provides a comprehensive review of the effectiveness of consumption promotion in the first half of the year across 216 subdistricts and towns in Shanghai. In the first half of 2026, a total of 2,562 consumer promotion activities were held in local sub-districts and towns. Minhang ranked second in Shanghai in terms of the total number of district-level consumer promotion activities with 268 grassroots community-level consumer promotion events, an increase of 33 activities compared with the same period in 2025, thanks to the coordinated development of multiple business areas, a thriving night economy, and efficient community commerce. Three subdistricts/townships – Xinhong subdistrict, Qibao Town, and Xinzhuang Town – stood out, and were among the top-ranking subdistricts/townships for the total number of promotional campaigns. Among them, Xinhong subdistrict held 36 events in the first six months of the year, ranking second in the number of events among all city subdistricts. It was also the subdistrict with the most events in Minhang. Qibao Town topped the list of the number of town-level events in the city with 28, as the ancient town fully leveraged its specialty attractions for cultural and tourism events. Minhang offers a wealth of community-based consumption promotion activities while also creating cross-regional viral consumption scenarios, making it a top choice for many residents and tourists.