Minhang Gains from Fruitful Sino-SKorean Cooperation
Minhang gains from fruitful Sino-SKorean cooperation
South Korean companies displayed samples and explained their products in Chinese at the Minhang District Promotion Event and China-South Korea Business Cooperation Exchange.
At the exchange meeting on April 20, the China-South Korea Investment and Trade Platform signed an MOU with Wujing Town, Minhang District. The two-day event showcased Chinese and South Korean companies' technologies and products, demonstrating the success of the collaborative model where the government provides the platform and enterprises shine.
Last year, 20 South Korean companies attended, and this year the number of attendees doubled, demonstrating Minhang's appeal among overseas enterprises.
Many business representatives are visiting Minhang for the second or third time, indicating a trend toward longer-term, deeper and broader cooperation between Chinese and South Korean companies in biopharmaceuticals, precision manufacturing, smart healthcare and wellness, and cross-border logistics.
Deputy Director Tang Song of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce noted that the Yangtze River Delta region accounts for 45 percent of South Korea's trade with China and 50 percent of its investment in China.
Moving forward, the focus will be on promoting deeper cooperation between the two countries in high-end manufacturing, emerging sectors, and small and medium-sized enterprise collaboration, as well as more platforms for communication between companies.
Over 1,200 South Korean companies have invested nearly US$2 billion in Minhang.
Govt, industry heads attend civil aviation meet
Minhang hosted the first AVIC Civil Aviation Airbone Systems Customer Conference on April 28.
Along the Huangpu River, 480 representatives from government agencies, airlines, OEMs, maintenance providers, low-altitude economy enterprises and aviation-related entities discussed the civil aircraft avionics industry's future.
China's Aviation Industry Corporation is committed to developing high-safety, multi-scenario airborne systems and products. It also prioritizes customer satisfaction by providing efficient, suitable, and cost-effective airborne operational services.
Aviation Industry Corporation of China General Manager Wei Yingbiao said this conference would mark a new beginning for industrial cooperation and high-quality civil aviation industry development in China.
A forum focused on aviation materials and maintenance and the low-altitude economy was held.
Minhang is strong in aviation development. Three major state-owned aviation companies – AVIC, CAEC, and COMAC – are in the district. It has also attracted growing private-sector players.
It has launched several incentive policies to promote core technology research in key aviation sectors and innovation platform development.
Ivoclar bets big with US$10m dental device production line
The Shanghai Xinzhuang Industrial Park and the Ivoclar Vivadent Group, a global leader in esthetic dentistry solutions, have signed an investment agreement for a phase one, US$10 million automated dental medical device production line.
Stefan Riegler, the group's chief production officer, said, "We hope that through the practice of 'Made in China for China,' we can not only provide momentum for the development of the group itself and bring more efficient and locally suitable solutions to Chinese customers, but also commit to becoming a long-term partner in improving local oral health standards and serving community public health."
Previously, the group only sold imported medical devices in China. The new production facility should fill Ivoclar Vivadent's manufacturing gap in China.
The new investment will fund an automated dental medical device production line that will start with dental fillings and adhesives.
The government provided a very efficient site evaluation process with high administrative efficiency. Riegler noted that "many of our affiliated companies recommended we invest and build our factory here."
In Minhang, 26 dental medical device manufacturers operate.
The industry cluster's direction will guide Xinzhuang Industrial Park's targeted investment promotion for upstream and downstream enterprises.
It also promotes integrated innovation in high-end dentistry, from diagnosis to treatment.
Grand neoBay hosts green tech competition
The Grand neoBay Scientific Innovation Building hosted the 4th Shanghai Green Technology Innovation Competition project showcase and report meeting for outstanding projects in late April.
The theme of Shanghai's only professional "green development and low-carbon" competition is "Innovation Leads Green Advancement, Ecology Empowers Transformation and Upgrades."
Nearly 100 industry insiders – green low-carbon startup teams, leading enterprises, industry associations, green financial institutions, and policy experts – met for in-depth discussions.
The Bureau of Ecology and Environment organizes the event to integrate science and technology innovation resources, meet financial needs, and build industrial strength to boost green and low-carbon innovation and Shanghai's global technology innovation center.
Two outstanding startup teams held on-site roadshows to demonstrate green agriculture and soil pollution remediation technologies and solutions. The meeting announced the competition's first-, second-, and third-place winners, outstanding projects and nine excellent ecological partners.
Registration for "Shanghai Green Technology and Industry Integration Acceleration Camp" has begun, supporting high-quality projects from technology validation to market implementation.
Editor: Li Qian