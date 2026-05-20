Minhang gains from fruitful Sino-SKorean cooperation

South Korean companies displayed samples and explained their products in Chinese at the Minhang District Promotion Event and China-South Korea Business Cooperation Exchange.

At the exchange meeting on April 20, the China-South Korea Investment and Trade Platform signed an MOU with Wujing Town, Minhang District. The two-day event showcased Chinese and South Korean companies' technologies and products, demonstrating the success of the collaborative model where the government provides the platform and enterprises shine.

Last year, 20 South Korean companies attended, and this year the number of attendees doubled, demonstrating Minhang's appeal among overseas enterprises.

Many business representatives are visiting Minhang for the second or third time, indicating a trend toward longer-term, deeper and broader cooperation between Chinese and South Korean companies in biopharmaceuticals, precision manufacturing, smart healthcare and wellness, and cross-border logistics.

Deputy Director Tang Song of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce noted that the Yangtze River Delta region accounts for 45 percent of South Korea's trade with China and 50 percent of its investment in China.

Moving forward, the focus will be on promoting deeper cooperation between the two countries in high-end manufacturing, emerging sectors, and small and medium-sized enterprise collaboration, as well as more platforms for communication between companies.

Over 1,200 South Korean companies have invested nearly US$2 billion in Minhang.