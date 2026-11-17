With the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) wrapped up in Shanghai, Minhang District is looking beyond the exhibition halls to the longer-term business opportunities the event can generate. This year, 59 multinational companies based in the district took part in the expo, using the platform to showcase products and technologies, explore business opportunities and strengthen their presence in China. Minhang's trading delegation also secured procurement deals worth more than US$1 billion for the fifth consecutive year, covering sectors ranging from beauty and premium agricultural products to medical devices and high-end equipment. These results reflect the district's appeal to international businesses, which begins with its location. Positioned at the heart of the Hongqiao International Open Hub, Minhang serves as a gateway to the wider Yangtze River Delta region, with convenient air and high-speed rail connections linking it to markets across China. The district is home to nearly 11,000 foreign-invested enterprises, including 112 Fortune 500 companies, 76 regional headquarters and 112 foreign-funded research and development (R&D) centers. On November 5, Minhang held an exchange meeting on opening-up at the Hongqiao Conference Center, where eight foreign-funded R&D centers and two regional headquarters received official recognition. The district also introduced 18 measures to help local medical-device companies expand overseas, underscoring its efforts to turn trade opportunities into sustained business growth.

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Range of global industries At the CIIE, Minhang-based companies presented products and technologies reflecting developments across a range of global industries. Their participation also highlighted the manufacturing, logistics and R&D operations they have established in the district. The beauty industry was one prominent area of focus. The Estée Lauder Companies presented 17 of its brands operating in China and more than 80 new products across four themed zones. "The experience and innovation we have built here help us serve global consumers better. That is exactly why we keep investing in China," said Stéphane de La Faverie, the group's president and chief executive. The American group's local operations extend well beyond the exhibition floor. Estée Lauder's 130,000-square-meter China supply-chain center at Xinzhuang Industrial Park can handle more than 400,000 orders a day at peak capacity. LVMH Beauty, meanwhile, has invested 140 million yuan (US$21 million) in a smart logistics system capable of processing up to six million e-commerce orders a year. Industrial technology was another key area. Jungheinrich, taking part in the CIIE for the ninth time, unveiled SMART Plus 3.0, a warehouse-planning platform developed by its China team. "AI (artificial intelligence) does not replace engineers; it amplifies their capabilities," observed Bai Daping, vice president of the German intralogistics company's Asia-Pacific automation business. Healthcare companies also highlighted their technological capabilities and growing operations in Minhang. Straumann presented its digital dentistry technologies and its China industry-academia-research center, described as Asia's first integrated production, training and innovation base and the Swiss dental implant firm's third-largest implant production site across the world. The sector's investment momentum continued in April, when Ivoclar signed an agreement to invest US$10 million in an automated production line in Minhang. "The government gave us a very efficient site evaluation, and the administrative process was highly efficient," according to Stefan Riegler, the Liechtenstein-based company's chief production officer. "Many of our sister companies are here and recommended we invest."

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Deeper commitment to China For some companies, the CIIE has served as a starting point for a deeper commitment to the Chinese market. South Korean food maker Samyang's Buldak spicy ramen attracted strong interest when it made its CIIE debut in 2020. The following year, the company established its China headquarters in the Minhang section of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District. Its sales in China have tripled over the past three years, and the market now accounts for nearly 30 percent of the group's global exports. A 1-billion-yuan plant in Jiaxing, neighboring Zhejiang Province, equipped with eight production lines and an annual capacity of 1.13 billion servings, will further expand the company's local manufacturing capacity, marking a shift from importing products to producing them in China. "Fast transport, fast rooting and fast conversion are the most important reasons we chose South Hongqiao," explained Zhang Chi, Samyang China's external communications director.

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German technology group Heraeus, which has participated in the CIIE all nine times, has also expanded its operations in Minhang. With support from a dedicated local service team, the company converted facilities it had previously leased long-term into owned property, working through planning, land-use and environmental approval procedures. It now operates five business entities in the district, including its China headquarters. "The local authorities are willing to listen to companies' needs and coordinate to solve practical problems," said Ai Zhouping, president of Heraeus China. French tiremaker Michelin has established its first global "future factory" in the district. The plant produces one tire every 36 seconds, can accommodate minimum orders of 100 units and allocates 70 percent of its capacity to new-energy vehicles. Its production processes are fully electrified and powered by clean energy. Michelin also unveiled in Asia a tire made with 75 percent renewable and recycled materials. "Building a tire plant in a residential, environmentally conscious district means automation, cost control and environmental performance all have to be first-class," said Ye Fei, president and CEO of Michelin China and Mongolia. Behind these investments is a network of services designed to help companies navigate the practical challenges of setting up and expanding operations. Xinzhuang Industrial Park, for example, has pioneered a "lease first, buy later" model, under which it builds customized factory facilities and transfers ownership to companies once they meet agreed performance targets. The park also assigns dedicated officers to individual companies through a "one company, one specialist" system. A smart service platform provides access to frequently used services across different district departments, helping businesses handle administrative procedures more efficiently. Michelin's factory offers an example of how such coordination can make a difference. Rather than building a new substation to meet the plant's additional power needs, the company worked with the Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission and district authorities to upgrade existing infrastructure. The solution saved more than 2,000 square meters of land, avoided over 30 million yuan in duplicate investment and shortened the construction schedule by at least five months.

Credit: Ti Gong