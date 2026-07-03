Minhang Seeks to Modernize Core Urban Areas

The first part of this "Livable Minhang" series examines the latest developments and significant plans for the 15th Five-Year Plan period in education, senior care, healthcare, culture and athletic events, as well as how these activities are contributing to Minhang's urban livability.

Over the next five years, Minhang's 15th Five-Year Plan aims to accelerate the development of a modern central urban region that is inventive, open, eco-friendly, culturally rich, livable, safe, and a hub for new-quality productive forces.

Healthcare and elderly care services

Elderly care is an issue that concerns everyone in society.

In 2025, Minhang District held 15 touring exhibitions of elderly care technology to reach out to the elderly citizens.

Many seniors want to use technology to better their lives, but they worry it will be harmful or hard to use.

Director of Minhang Civil Affairs Bureau Fu Yu said roadshows are necessary to familiarize them with new offerings.

Minhang has an elderly population (aged above 60) of nearly 430,000 among the household registration population, and the residential elderly population of over 730,000.

In recent years, the district has established a tiered and categorized support system for elderly care institutions, communities and home care.

There are over 1,200 elderly care institutions in Minhang, including comprehensive centers, community canteens, day care centers and neighborhood service stations.

"We're working hard to establish a '15-minute elderly care service network', consisting of different tiers of service and a more a more balanced, higher quality and smarter system," Fu said.

Minhang District Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, also known as Longhua Hospital's Minhang Branch, will open in Qibao Town by the end of the year.

It will have 527 beds and will be fully integrated into Longhua's unified and standard management system with an investment of nearly 1.2 billion yuan (US$ 177.5 million) investment.

Qibao and nearby residents can utilize Longhua's high-quality TCM services, including routine health maintenance, chronic disease management and emergency treatment for sudden illness.

Feng Liang, director of Minhang Health Commission, said the district will focus on TCM oncology, nephrology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and traumatology, and TCM surgery over the next five years.

The goal is to make Minhang District Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine a top TCM facility in Minhang and the Yangtze River Delta.

Minhang will encourage the "Key Laboratory of TCM" to collaborate with universities and businesses to create an innovation platform that incorporates basic research, technical development and clinical translation.

It will also promote the creation of specialized departments in general and specialist hospitals that combine traditional Chinese and Western medicine to treat specific conditions and investigate a standard, end-to-end multidisciplinary collaborative diagnosis and treatment model.

Meanwhile, Minhang will standardize mental health clinics at its 14 community health service centers, promote social work stations for social and psychological services in sub-districts and towns, improve healthcare, school, family and community coordination, and expand its mental health crisis intervention team.