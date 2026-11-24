The 7th season of "My Favorite Shanghai" recently held a short video awards ceremony, attracting around 400 Chinese and foreign families as well as school and charity representatives. Youth international communication ambassadors of the program came to Shanghai from the US, Indonesia, Iceland and other countries to co-host the gala.

Nearly 2,000 global submissions in English, Spanish, German, Russian, French, Japanese, Korean and other languages were received this season. A total of 123 works were selected as outstanding entries. They are exhibited on multiple platforms like Knews, ShanghaiEye and News Channel.