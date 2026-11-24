'My Favorite Shanghai' Encourages Young Creators to Share the City's Charm with the World
The 7th season of "My Favorite Shanghai" recently held a short video awards ceremony, attracting around 400 Chinese and foreign families as well as school and charity representatives. Youth international communication ambassadors of the program came to Shanghai from the US, Indonesia, Iceland and other countries to co-host the gala.
Nearly 2,000 global submissions in English, Spanish, German, Russian, French, Japanese, Korean and other languages were received this season. A total of 123 works were selected as outstanding entries. They are exhibited on multiple platforms like Knews, ShanghaiEye and News Channel.
Young creators showcased their talents to present Shanghai – a wonderful place to live, visit and learn – to overseas families. They designed Shanghai travel kits for kids and made trending works with the concept of "Exploring Child-Friendly Shanghai with Spider-Man." Some children took on the role of city experience officers, visiting different sites, rating their experiences and offering advice on urban construction.
Ever since 2019, "My Favorite Shanghai" has offered Chinese and overseas teens a platform to explore the city, share their creativity and engage in exchanges through short videos. With Shanghai rolling out its new three-year action plan for building a child-friendly city, the program will keep leveraging youth viewpoints and international exchanges, empowering more children to tell the city's stories and helping the world discover Shanghai.
Editor: Fu Rong