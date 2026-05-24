New Dance Drama Reimagines China's Classic Love Story 'Butterfly Lovers'

The classic Chinese love story "Butterfly Lovers" will soon have a new dance drama version – "Beyond the Pavilion." Produced by the Ningbo Performing Arts Group, the new work will have its world premiere in June and will meet Shanghai audiences in July. "Beyond the Pavilion" does not follow a linear narrative. Instead, it begins with the scene "one night at the pavilion," unfolding the story from the moment of farewell on the eve of Zhu Yingtai's forced wedding.

Credit: Ti Gong

"Butterfly Lovers is China's Romeo and Juliet," says Lin Hong, chairwoman of the Ningbo Performing Arts Group and producer of the production. "Liang Shanbo once served as a county magistrate in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. With this special connection, we hope to give this Eastern love classic a contemporary significance: the eternal belief in love and freedom."

Credit: Ti Gong

The dance drama interweaves flashbacks, dreams, and reality to present familiar episodes from the original tale – three years of school life together, the "18-mile farewell," social class barriers, and the vow to die for each other – layering them to heighten the emotional intensity of this classic romance. In terms of choreography, the work blends Chinese dance movements with contemporary dance expressiveness, featuring both the flowing, water-sleeve elegance of the East and powerful, confrontational physicality.

Credit: Ti Gong