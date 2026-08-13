Pet Fair Asia to showcase global products, innovations in Shanghai

​Poster of the 28th Pet Fair Asia. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

The 28th Pet Fair Asia will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from Aug 19 to 23, bringing together more than 2,600 global exhibitors across an exhibition area of more than 320,000 square meters.

As a major event of the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, the pet fair will showcase a wide range of new pet products and original designs.

The 2026 Pet Fashion Week will also expand significantly, featuring dozens of new-product presentations, pet fashion shows, and themed exhibitions that will set trends in pet apparel, accessories, and lifestyle.

Three themed zones will showcase emerging trends in pet lifestyles, including an imported premium goods hall, a cat lifestyle hall, and a human-pet living hall.

The imported goods hall will host nearly 10 international exhibitors from countries including New Zealand, South Korea, the United States, Poland, Canada, Thailand, and Japan, offering visitors a view of the latest global pet product trends.

For the first time, the fair will introduce a family ticket package tailored to the Shanghai Summer campaign, targeting parents and children interested in pet-related activities and light leisure outings. The initiative aims to create more family-friendly consumption opportunities during the summer season.

An outdoor water play zone will feature a large swimming pool, cooling mist, and oversized fans, creating an immersive water experience for pet owners and their pets. Activities will include water-based contests and a music festival for dogs, with weekend hours extended to 9 pm to help visitors avoid daytime crowds.

The 2026 China Pet Industry White Paper reports that in 2025, the urban pet market was valued at 312.6 billion yuan ($46.3 billion), reflecting a 4.1 percent increase year-on-year. Spending on dogs totaled 160.6 billion yuan, while expenses on cats reached 152 billion yuan, highlighting the sector's significant role in boosting urban consumption.

To integrate the exhibition with the larger city economy, the fair will collaborate with China's leading lifestyle review platform Dianping to introduce Shanghai Pet Month in August. This initiative will connect the event to more than 100 major commercial zones and shopping streets, including downtown shopping hubs such as CP Jing'an, Suhewan MixC World, and Yongyuan Road, as well as 12 shopping malls operated by the retail property and operation firm SCPG.

Nearly 100 pet-friendly merchants and brands will join the campaign, creating a citywide festive atmosphere around the expo.

Consumers visiting partner merchants can enjoy exclusive discounts, participate in in-store check-in activities, and post online reviews to enter for a chance to win exhibition tickets and souvenirs.

Industry forecasts suggest the pet economy will maintain a steady growth rate of about 10 percent in 2026, with the market projected to exceed 405 billion yuan by 2028.

Source: Shanghai Observer