From the excitement of scientific discovery to the pleasure of a ride through the countryside, autumn in Minhang District offers a rich mix of experiences.

On October 31, more than 300 cyclists set off from Hanxiang Water Garden in Maqiao Town for the Shanghai Countryside Cycling Carnival.

Part of Shanghai's autumn cycling season and 2026 mass-sports program, the event brought together agricultural teams, cycling enthusiasts and families from nine districts.

Riders could choose from three routes: a 40-kilometer challenge, a 33-kilometer leisure ride and a 10-kilometer family ride. The routes took them through traditional water towns, past ancient bridges, rice paddies and tree-lined lanes.