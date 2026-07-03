Pop-Ups and Themed Activities Attract Holiday Shoppers

Malls and commercial areas in Jing'an hosted pop-ups and themed events during the Dragon Boat Festival to attract shoppers. District-wide experiential retail promotions saw a year-over-year sales increase of 14.42 percent between June 19 and 20. Large installations and retail/photo pop-ups garnered the most traffic.

Credit: Jiang Wenjie

One of the most popular is a 5.2-meter West Highland White Terrier topiary at Suhewan MixC World, known online as the "Scruffy Dog." The floral sculpture, a popular photo spot, was updated for summer, turning orange with heat-tolerant sedges and ornamental grasses. The site features irrigation, a timed misting system, and a pet photo area for heat and rain. From late June to late July, a lotus display will enhance the installation. Jing'an malls also prioritized pop culture IP and youth-oriented retail.

Credit: Ti Gong

Crystal Plus debuted "Moonge" in Shanghai, showcasing a 6-meter dog sculpture, exhibition spaces, and first-release collectibles. A Korean artist signing event and the launch of debut plush toys contributed to a 44.09 percent year-over-year sales increase. Jing'an Joy City featured pop-up stores and limited-edition merchandise from eight anime and gaming franchises, including "The King's Avatar" and Hatsune Miku, resulting in a 38.53 percent sales rise. Jiuguang Department Store hosted a Lionel Messi World Cup pop-up featuring official jerseys and merchandise.

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Jiuguang Center hosted an F1 model racing exhibition, while the Yongyuan Road area staged a crossover installation linking furniture brand USM with collectible art IP The Monsters. Traditional cultural themes were incorporated during the holidays.

Credit: Ti Gong