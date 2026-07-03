Pop-Ups and Themed Activities Attract Holiday Shoppers
Malls and commercial areas in Jing'an hosted pop-ups and themed events during the Dragon Boat Festival to attract shoppers.
District-wide experiential retail promotions saw a year-over-year sales increase of 14.42 percent between June 19 and 20.
Large installations and retail/photo pop-ups garnered the most traffic.
One of the most popular is a 5.2-meter West Highland White Terrier topiary at Suhewan MixC World, known online as the "Scruffy Dog."
The floral sculpture, a popular photo spot, was updated for summer, turning orange with heat-tolerant sedges and ornamental grasses.
The site features irrigation, a timed misting system, and a pet photo area for heat and rain. From late June to late July, a lotus display will enhance the installation.
Jing'an malls also prioritized pop culture IP and youth-oriented retail.
Crystal Plus debuted "Moonge" in Shanghai, showcasing a 6-meter dog sculpture, exhibition spaces, and first-release collectibles. A Korean artist signing event and the launch of debut plush toys contributed to a 44.09 percent year-over-year sales increase.
Jing'an Joy City featured pop-up stores and limited-edition merchandise from eight anime and gaming franchises, including "The King's Avatar" and Hatsune Miku, resulting in a 38.53 percent sales rise.
Jiuguang Department Store hosted a Lionel Messi World Cup pop-up featuring official jerseys and merchandise.
Shanghai Jiuguang Center hosted an F1 model racing exhibition, while the Yongyuan Road area staged a crossover installation linking furniture brand USM with collectible art IP The Monsters.
Traditional cultural themes were incorporated during the holidays.
Maoming Road N., in the middle of Zhangyuan and Fengshengli shikumen-style complexes, featured a floral "zongzi boat" installation combining rice dumpling and dragon boat imagery with shikumen architecture.
Jing'an Daning Music Plaza organized a retro folk fair featuring games, costumes, and Dragon Boat Festival activities, while Fengshengli hosted a French music event with outdoor performances and themed installations.
These events indicate that Jing'an retailers are leveraging short-term cultural themes and pop culture IP to enhance holiday foot traffic.
Overall, the events reflect a broader retail trend in Jing'an: the increasing use of short-term cultural themes and pop culture IP to drive foot traffic during holiday periods.
Editor: Li Qian