[General]
Joy City
Maoming Road
Shanghai

Pop-Ups and Themed Activities Attract Holiday Shoppers

Jing'an District
by Li Qian
July 3, 2026
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Malls and commercial areas in Jing'an hosted pop-ups and themed events during the Dragon Boat Festival to attract shoppers.

District-wide experiential retail promotions saw a year-over-year sales increase of 14.42 percent between June 19 and 20.

Large installations and retail/photo pop-ups garnered the most traffic.

Pop-Ups and Themed Activities Attract Holiday Shoppers
Credit: Jiang Wenjie
Caption: The West Highland White Terrier topiary at Suhewan MixC World, known online as the "Scruffy Dog"

One of the most popular is a 5.2-meter West Highland White Terrier topiary at Suhewan MixC World, known online as the "Scruffy Dog."

The floral sculpture, a popular photo spot, was updated for summer, turning orange with heat-tolerant sedges and ornamental grasses.

The site features irrigation, a timed misting system, and a pet photo area for heat and rain. From late June to late July, a lotus display will enhance the installation.

Jing'an malls also prioritized pop culture IP and youth-oriented retail.

Pop-Ups and Themed Activities Attract Holiday Shoppers
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Crystal Plus launchs "Moonge" in Shanghai, featuring a 6-meter dog sculpture, exhibition spaces, and exclusive first-release collectibles.

Crystal Plus debuted "Moonge" in Shanghai, showcasing a 6-meter dog sculpture, exhibition spaces, and first-release collectibles. A Korean artist signing event and the launch of debut plush toys contributed to a 44.09 percent year-over-year sales increase.

Jing'an Joy City featured pop-up stores and limited-edition merchandise from eight anime and gaming franchises, including "The King's Avatar" and Hatsune Miku, resulting in a 38.53 percent sales rise.

Jiuguang Department Store hosted a Lionel Messi World Cup pop-up featuring official jerseys and merchandise.

Pop-Ups and Themed Activities Attract Holiday Shoppers
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Jiuguang Department Store hosts a Lionel Messi World Cup pop-up featuring official jerseys and merchandise.

Shanghai Jiuguang Center hosted an F1 model racing exhibition, while the Yongyuan Road area staged a crossover installation linking furniture brand USM with collectible art IP The Monsters.

Traditional cultural themes were incorporated during the holidays.

Pop-Ups and Themed Activities Attract Holiday Shoppers
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A floral installation shaped like a "zongzi boat" in Zhangyuan

Maoming Road N., in the middle of Zhangyuan and Fengshengli shikumen-style complexes, featured a floral "zongzi boat" installation combining rice dumpling and dragon boat imagery with shikumen architecture.

Jing'an Daning Music Plaza organized a retro folk fair featuring games, costumes, and Dragon Boat Festival activities, while Fengshengli hosted a French music event with outdoor performances and themed installations.

These events indicate that Jing'an retailers are leveraging short-term cultural themes and pop culture IP to enhance holiday foot traffic.

Overall, the events reflect a broader retail trend in Jing'an: the increasing use of short-term cultural themes and pop culture IP to drive foot traffic during holiday periods.

Editor: Li Qian

#Joy City#Maoming Road#Shanghai
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