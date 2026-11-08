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PWA Freestyle Foil Invitational Makes China Debut on Yuandang Lake

by Ma Yue
November 8, 2026
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The 2026 PWA Shanghai Freestyle Foil Invitational kicked off this weekend on Yuandang Lake in Qingpu District, marking the professional tour's first-ever stop in China.

The five-day competition runs through Wednesday and features three categories of professional, masters and amateur. A total of 55 athletes from 13 countries and regions are competing in the freestyle hydrofoil event.

PWA Freestyle Foil Invitational Makes China Debut on Yuandang Lake
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The 2026 PWA Shanghai Freestyle Foil Invitational has gathered 55 athletes from 13 countries and regions.

Dubbed "flying on the wave tips," the sport uses hydrofoils to generate lift, raising the windsurf board off the water so it rides the wind and skims across the surface, creating a spectacular sight.

PWA events have mostly been held in open waters or coastal areas near beaches. The Shanghai event marks the first time the tour has been staged on a lake, offering competitors a different handling experience.

PWA Freestyle Foil Invitational Makes China Debut on Yuandang Lake
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The event is held on Yuandang Lake in Qingpu District.

The event is free for spectators, with specialty product sales, intangible cultural heritage experiences and cultural performances arranged around the venue to enrich spectators' experience.

In addition to the competition, foreign athletes have also been invited to visit attractions including Yu Garden, the Bund, Panlong Tiandi and Zhujiajiao Ancient Town to gain a better understanding of Shanghai.

PWA Freestyle Foil Invitational Makes China Debut on Yuandang Lake
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The event is free for spectators.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Zhujiajiao Ancient Town#Zhujiajiao#Yu Garden#Shanghai
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