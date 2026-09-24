Rowing Doubleheader on Suzhou Creek Kicks Off

Suzhou Creek is hosting a rowing doubleheader from now until the conclusion of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday – the 2026 Head of Shanghai River Regatta and the World Rowing Shanghai Sprints. The latter is a brand-new event debuting this year with world-class rowers signing up for the fiercely competitive event.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The 4.2-kilometer pursuit race has been canceled at this year's Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which is held on September 24-25 and featured a 500-meter urban sprint. The competition categories are divided into the university group, club group, sponsors, and youth group, with a total of nearly 700 participants. The World Rowing Shanghai Sprints will be held on September 26 and 27.

Credit: Ti Gong

The eight participating teams include the top seven countries from last year's World Rowing Championships medal table, along with one international mixed team. Each team consists of 11 athletes. All team members have either competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, participated in the 2025 World Championships, or been selected for the 2026 World Championships national team.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily