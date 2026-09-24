Rowing Doubleheader on Suzhou Creek Kicks Off
Suzhou Creek is hosting a rowing doubleheader from now until the conclusion of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday – the 2026 Head of Shanghai River Regatta and the World Rowing Shanghai Sprints.
The latter is a brand-new event debuting this year with world-class rowers signing up for the fiercely competitive event.
The 4.2-kilometer pursuit race has been canceled at this year's Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which is held on September 24-25 and featured a 500-meter urban sprint.
The competition categories are divided into the university group, club group, sponsors, and youth group, with a total of nearly 700 participants.
The World Rowing Shanghai Sprints will be held on September 26 and 27.
The eight participating teams include the top seven countries from last year's World Rowing Championships medal table, along with one international mixed team.
Each team consists of 11 athletes. All team members have either competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, participated in the 2025 World Championships, or been selected for the 2026 World Championships national team.
The organizing committee has set up three viewing areas along both banks of Suzhou Creek. Those interested can search for the event's official WeChat mini program "上艇" to make reservations. There are low-priced tickets at 50 yuan (US$ 7.45), as well as VIP tickets that include dining and a close-up viewing experience.
The North Bund International Cruise Terminal has set up a "satellite viewing area" for the two rowing events. Visitors can watch the races on a large screen, browse a Mid-Autumn-themed market, and take part in fun challenges such as rowing simulators and rock climbing.
Editor: Xu Qing