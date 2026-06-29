Royal Canin's Shanghai Site Wins Top Award

Royal Canin's Shanghai site is Mars' first Global Lighthouse and the first pet industry winner of the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network.

On June 22, the World Economic Forum announced 16 new Global Lighthouse Network awards, expanding the community to 238 innovative manufacturing and supply chain facilities.

Royal Canin's Shanghai site has been added to the "Distinction in Customer Centricity" category, which recognizes operational sites that achieve exceptional speed-to-market and customization through technology-enabled design and procurement, batch size, lead time, product cost, and performance optimization.

The site deploys 40+ 4IR solutions across the pet-centric ecosystem, including generative AI and advanced analytics. The site has to supply over 400 SKUs while retaining quality and agility to meet demand for tailored, nutrition-based pet care.

After online applications, expert inspections, and a global panel vote, Royal Canin's Shanghai site was chosen from hundreds of applicants worldwide.

After assessing the factory's automation, cleanliness, quality control systems and pet-friendly working environment, the panel of experts declared the site's end-to-end digital and intelligent manufacturing capabilities world-class.

World Economic Forum Managing Director Kiva Allgood said, "The newest Lighthouse sites show how intelligence is becoming embedded into the fabric of operations, enabling organizations to respond faster, learn continuously and unlock new levels of performance across their value chains."

A major foreign company in China's pet sector, Royal Canin's Shanghai headquarters is their commercial and outreach hub.