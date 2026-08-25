S-Tron Shanghai 2026 to Draw Global Innovation Leaders

Credit: Ti Gong

S-Tron Shanghai 2026 will be held at the West Bund Art Center in Xuhui District on September 22 and 23. More than 15,000 professionals, 3,000 startups, 3,000 investors, and 200 speakers from 60 countries and regions are expected at the HaiJu Talent Summit series, Asia's largest technology and entrepreneurship event. The event will explore emerging trends in technology, innovation and industrial development. Over the years, S-Tron Shanghai has grown into a major platform for technology and innovation, bringing together startups, investors, industry leaders and international partners. At its 10th anniversary in 2025, it attracted more than 13,000 professional attendees, 2,700 startups and 3,000 investors, along with entrepreneurs, investment firms and business representatives from around the world. This year's edition will build on that momentum, with a larger scale, broader international participation and an enhanced range of content and experiences.

Exploring emerging technologies and applications As AI, new energy, advanced manufacturing, and biotechnology become more widespread, innovation is expanding beyond individual breakthroughs to drive industry collaboration. S-Tron Shanghai 2026 will cover global innovation, AI and its applications, industrial innovation, culture, consumer technology, life sciences, healthcare, future mobility, intelligent technologies, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. Executives from technology companies, startups, investment firms, and industry will discuss AI applications, industrial innovation, global expansion, and the future of entrepreneurship in keynote speeches, roundtables, and fireside chats. More than 200 speakers are expected to take part.

Credit: Ti Gong

From following trends to shaping what comes next Unlike traditional conferences focused largely on what happens on stage, S-Tron Shanghai puts entrepreneurs, investors and industry players in direct contact with one another. The event will again offer startups and brands exhibition spaces to showcase their latest products and meet potential partners. Numerous brands and companies will launch new products and services. There will also be dedicated networking sessions designed to bring entrepreneurs, investors, companies and innovation organizations together for more focused discussions. For startups looking for funding, business partners or new markets, these face-to-face encounters remain one of S-Tron Shanghai's key draws.

60 startups to pitch for the spotlight S-Tron Shanghai's startup pitch competition will be a key part of this year's event. Open to startups at Series A or earlier, the competition will cover six areas: creative and consumer industries, AI, life sciences and healthcare, green and sustainable technology, advanced manufacturing, and mobility. Following investor screening, 60 startups will earn a place in the live pitching sessions, with 12 selected in each category. The finalists will pitch to investors, entrepreneurs and professional attendees, using presentations and Q&A sessions to demonstrate their technology, business models and growth potential. The entries are now under review, with the full list of finalists expected to be announced later this month.

Growing international participation strengthens Shanghai's role in global innovation International participation will be a major part of S-Tron Shanghai 2026. Innovation organizations and startup ecosystem partners from Europe, Asia and beyond are already involved, with participants from Germany, France, Singapore, South Korea and Latin America expected to join discussions and other activities during the event. Participation is expected from over 60 countries and regions. The main event and a series of activities highlighting countries, regions, and innovation ecosystems will give overseas entrepreneurs and investors and Chinese businesses more chances to meet and share ideas. For international startups exploring opportunities in China and across Asia, S-Tron Shanghai will offer a way to gain a closer look at China's innovation landscape, meet potential industry partners, and explore new markets.

More innovation events set to take place across Shanghai Beyond the main event, S-Tron Shanghai 2026 will feature a range of side events and community gatherings. Along with technology, entrepreneurship, and investment, S-Tron will emphasize music, art, and youth creativity. A more open and diverse event will allow people from different industries, backgrounds, and countries to connect beyond the main agenda. From startup pitches and company showcases to investor networking and meetings with international innovation organizations, S-Tron Shanghai 2026 will bring together a mix of business, ideas and live experiences. S-Tron Shanghai 2026 will take place at Hall A of the West Bund Art Center. This year's theme, "Be in the Game," invites innovators to step off the sidelines and take part in the conversations, collaborations and connections shaping what comes next.