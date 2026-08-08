[SH Transit] China Eastern Extends Free Refund Window For Domestic Flights: How Does It Compare?

China Eastern Airlines has extended the period for free refunds and changes on domestic flights, giving travelers more flexibility when plans change.

Under the new rules, tickets sold from August 6 for travel from August 6 onward can be changed or refunded free of charge if the request is made at least 14 days, or 336 hours, before departure.

The rule applies to all listed domestic fare classes. China Eastern previously offered free refunds more than 30 days before departure.

But the Shanghai-based carrier has not abolished refund fees. Once the 14-day window begins, the fee depends on the fare and how close the flight is to departure.

How does it compare with other Chinese airlines?

Air China and China Southern generally use a 168-hour, or seven-day, threshold for domestic tickets.

Higher-priced fares can be refunded free of charge at least seven days before departure, while cheaper fares carry fees.

Air China's lowest domestic economy fare groups, for instance, can face a 20 percent refund fee seven days or more before departure and as much as 75 percent within four hours of departure.

China Southern also uses four time points – 168 hours, 48 hours and four hours before departure – with different fees for different fare classes. Its lower economy fares can face higher fees as departure approaches.

Under rules effective June 4, Spring Airlines charges a 30 percent refund fee when passengers cancel more than 30 days before departure.

The fee rises to 40 percent between 14 and 30 days, 50 percent between seven and 14 days, 60 percent between three and seven days, 70 percent between 24 hours and three days, and 80 percent between two and 24 hours.

Within two hours of departure, the fee reaches 90 percent.

Why don't airlines simply offer full refunds?

An airline seat is a time-sensitive product. If a passenger cancels shortly before departure, the airline may not be able to sell the seat again. But the aircraft, crew, airport and other operating costs remain.

Yu Zhanfu, vice president of Zhongda Consulting Group and head of its transportation, logistics and tourism business, said airlines use different fare levels to divide this risk among passengers.

"Restricted and nonrefundable lowest-tier fares are a common product model in global aviation," Yu said.

In simple terms, passengers with fixed plans can pay less by accepting stricter conditions. Passengers who want flexibility pay more.

Major international airlines also sell low-priced fares with strict refund conditions.

Low-tier fares like United Airlines Basic Economy, Delta Main Basic, and Lufthansa Economy Basic exclude cash refunds after purchase. While United offers a 24-hour free cancellation window after purchase, subsequent cancellations only return unused taxes or partial travel credits.

Japan Airlines enforces strict time-based rules, charging about half for standard discount fares canceled within 54 days of departure.

Singapore Airlines makes its Economy Lite tickets strictly non-refundable. Passengers holding these low-tier tickets receive refunds only for unused government taxes.

So what should travelers check?

Before buying a domestic flight in China, check three things: the free-refund deadline, the refund fee after that deadline, and the fare class.

A recent Trip.com dispute over a 15,159-yuan (US$2,246.6) Beijing-New York ticket showed why this matters.

The passenger received only 432 yuan under the applicable international fare rules. Trip.com later compensated the passenger through its service guarantee system, but said the payment was an individual case rather than a change to its general refund policy.

Yu said the bigger issue is therefore not simply whether airlines should charge refund fees. It is whether passengers can clearly understand how much they will get back before they pay.

For travelers, that may be the most useful lesson from the debate: a low fare usually comes with less flexibility.