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Shanghai Customs streamlines entry procedures for World AI Conference attendees

by shanghaigov
July 20, 2026
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​International visitors pass through a green channel at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai Customs has implemented an "intelligent passage" service to facilitate the arrival of international guests attending the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

The streamlined customs entry process began on July 15 when two delegations, comprising nine attendees, arrived for the conference.

The event has brought together more than 1,400 participants, including academicians, Turing Award winners, and executives from multinational corporations.

Held under the theme "AI Partnership for a Bright Future", the conference features more than 100 forums, over 1,000 participating companies, and 300 new product launches.

Pudong International Airport Customs has worked closely with conference organizers to streamline arrivals by opening a dedicated channel that provides immediate assistance and expedited inspection procedures.

Meanwhile, Hongqiao Airport Customs is providing tailored support for incoming charter flights.

Source: Shanghai Observer

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