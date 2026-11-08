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Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center Unveils 2027 Slate

by Ma Yue
November 8, 2026
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Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center has announced its key productions for 2027, while its highly rated stage play "Deep in the Heart" has been adapted for cinemas.

The six new works for 2027 span a wide range of themes. The small-theater play "MARSnaturen," jointly created by artists from China, Germany and Switzerland, imagines humanity's future on Mars.

Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center Unveils 2027 Slate
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Posters of the six new works

"Chasing Time" is inspired by the life story and poetry of Wang Jibing, known as the "delivery poet," with British director Rich Rusk serving as playwright and director.

"Burning," directed by Zhou Ke and written by Chen Si'an, is adapted from Lee Chang-dong's film of the same name. Centering on three youngsters, it tells a suspenseful story about class, existence and rage.

Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center Unveils 2027 Slate
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center launches its 2027 performance season.

Other works include "A Newspaper's Resistance War," "Before Daybreak: Chapter Four," and "Thus Have I Heard," a collaboration between Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center and Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District.

In addition, the Center's signature production "Deep in the Heart" has been adapted into a crime suspense film "The Coffin Swap," released in cinemas nationwide on Saturday. This crossover extends the power of original theater to the big screen.

Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center Unveils 2027 Slate
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: "The Coffin Swap" was released in cinemas nationwide on Saturday.

Editor: Ma Yue

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