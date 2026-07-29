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Shanghai hosts international children's creative art exhibition

by shanghaigov
July 29, 2026
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The 11th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition opened on July 24 at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum in Changning district. The exhibition showcases more than 160 works by children from 25 countries and regions, including China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Portugal, South Korea, and Turkiye.

The exhibition is organized into four thematic sections, featuring works across a range of media, including painting, photography, handicrafts, sculpture, installation art, and multimedia. Through their works, young artists from diverse backgrounds explore nature's beauty, envision the future, and express their hopes for harmony between people and the planet.

A painting by a young German artist depicting a blue whale gliding joyfully through the deep sea.jpg

​A painting by a young German artist depicting a blue whale gliding joyfully through the deep sea. [Photo/Shanghai Art Collection Museum]

11th International Children

​A collaborative piece created by children from France, Canada, Belgium, China, the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands. [Photo/Shanghai Art Collection Museum]

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the museum's charitable "art passport" program. A special section showcases works created by participating children over the past decade and traces how the program has helped children from disadvantaged backgrounds and children with autism learn about art, express themselves, and grow.

If you go

When: July 24 to Sept 13

Where: Shanghai Art Collection Museum, Inside Tianshan Park, No 1731 West Yan'an Road, Changning district

Open: Tuesday to Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm (last entry at 4:30 pm)

Admission: Free

Source: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

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