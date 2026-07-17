Shanghai hosts International Mathematical Olympiad

​The 67th International Mathematical Olympiad opens in Shanghai on July 14. [Photo by Liu Xiaojing/Shanghai Municipal Commission of Education]

The 67th International Mathematical Olympiad opened in Shanghai on the afternoon of July 14. The two-day competition was held on July 15 and 16, bringing together about 680 contestants from more than 120 countries and regions — a record high for the event.

The event was jointly hosted by the Chinese Mathematical Society and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Education, and organized by the Shanghai High School.

At the opening ceremony, Gregor Dolinar, president of the IMO Board, expressed his appreciation to the Chinese hosts for their meticulous preparations. He encouraged contestants to cherish the opportunity for cross-cultural exchange, compete to the best of their abilities, build friendships, and celebrate diversity. He then officially declared the 2026 IMO open.

Xi Nanhua, president of the Chinese Mathematical Society and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that China's journey from its first participation in the IMO to hosting the event reflected the country's remarkable progress and achievements in mathematics. He noted that mathematics is playing an increasingly important role in the era of artificial intelligence and expressed hope that participants would appreciate the beauty of mathematics and deliver their best performances.