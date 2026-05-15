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Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

by Ke Jiayun
May 15, 2026
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Shanghai is rolling out a great weekend treat for visitors this year, offering limited-time ticket discounts citywide to mark China Tourism Day, which fall on May 19.

From May 17 to 19, a total of 56 scenic spots, museums, theme parks, sightseeing routes and gardens will slash admission prices by half. The promotion extends to family-friendly parks, zoological attractions, Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek cruises, city sightseeing buses, observation decks, museums, as well as suburban retreats.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day
Caption: Shanghai Disney Resort

Joining the city's grand celebration for China Tourism Day, Shanghai Disney Resort is introducing a special Afternoon Ticket offer, valid for park entry starting at 3pm on select days.

Standard Afternoon Ticket Pricing:

  • May 17: 299 yuan (US$43.95)
  • May 18: 269 yuan
  • May 19: 249 yuan

Discounted tickets are also available for children, seniors, and guests with disabilities. All tickets are limited and must be purchased exclusively through official Shanghai Disney Resort channels.

Visitor Reminder: Before traveling, guests are strongly advised to confirm the latest details via each attraction's official ticketing platform, as certain discounts may apply only to specific dates, time slots, ticket types, or booking channels.

Here is the full list of the 56 participating attractions:

Theme parks and entertainment

1. Shanghai Oriental Land 东方绿舟景区

Beehive Tower Adventure Combo 蜂巢塔高空探险套票

Original price: 150 yuan

Discounted price: 75 yuan

Tel: 021-59233000

Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District 青浦区沪青平公路6888号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

2. Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷

Original price: Adult 260 yuan, children/seniors 180 yuan, teens 230 yuan

Discounted price: 130 yuan for all-day tickets

Tel: 021-4006688022

Address: 888 Linhu Rd, Sheshan, Songjiang District 松江区佘山林湖路888号

Note: The discount is valid from May 16 to 19.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

3. Shanghai Shimao Dream City Wonderland Area 深坑秘境·世茂精灵之城主题乐园

Original price: 130 yuan

Discounted price: 65 yuan

Tel: 021-37690888

Address: 5898 Chenhua Rd, Songjiang District 松江区辰花路5898号

Note: Children under 1 meter enter for free.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

4. Shanghai Shimao Dream City Smurfs Park 蓝精灵乐园·世茂精灵之城主题乐园

Original price: 180 yuan

Discounted price: 90 yuan

Tel: 021-37690888

Address: 5898 Chenhua Rd, Songjiang District 松江区辰花路5898号

Note: Children under 1 meter enter for free.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

5. Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界

Original price: Adult 200 yuan, children 150 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 100 yuan, children 75 yuan

Tel: 021-4000988966

Address: 451 Daduhe Rd (Gate 4, Changfeng Park), Putuo District 普陀区大渡河路451号(长风公园4号门)

Note: Children must be accompanied by adults.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

6. Legoland Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心

Original price: 215 yuan

Discounted price: 107.5 yuan

Tel: 021-4000988966

Address: 2/F, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Rd, Putuo District 普陀区大渡河路196号长风大悦城二层

Note: This is a parent-child venue. Children under 13 and adults over 18 cannot enter alone.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

7. Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆

Original price: Adult 210 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 105 yuan

Tel: 021-4000988966

Address: 10/F, New World Commercial Building, 2-68 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路2-68号新世界城10楼

Note: Children must be accompanied by adults.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

8. Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界

Family package original price: 350 yuan

Discounted price: 175 yuan

Tel: 021-4000988966

Address: 3/F, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389, Zhangyang Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区张杨路2389弄置汇旭辉广场购物中心L3层

Note: The package includes entry for two adults and one child under 1.3 meters, one activity card and three pairs of non-slip socks.


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9. Shanghai L*Snow Indoor Skiing Theme Resort 上海耀雪冰雪世界

Original price: Skiing four-hour five-visit card 3,100 yuan, entertainment double ticket 480 yuan, snow play child ticket 190 yuan

Discounted price: Skiing card 1,699 yuan, entertainment double ticket 299 yuan, snow play child ticket 99 yuan

Tel: 021-4008208282

Address: No. 1-5, Lane 2088, Huchenghuan Rd, Nanhui New City Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区南汇新城镇沪城环路2088弄1-5 号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

10. Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园

Original price: 80 yuan

Discounted price: 40 yuan

Tel: 021-57600061

Address: 211 Cheting Highway, Chedun Town, Songjiang District 松江区车墩镇车亭公路211号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

11. Bihaijinsha Scenic Area 碧海金沙景区

Original price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 15 yuan, children/seniors 7.5 yuan

Tel: 021-8009881979

Address: 6 Haihan Rd, Fengxian District 奉贤区海涵路6号

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show

12. Jinshan City Beach 金山城市沙滩

Original price:

Adult: 10 yuan on weekdays and 25 yuan on weekends

Children/seniors: 5 yuan on weekdays and 12.5 yuan on weekends

Discounted price:

Adult: 12.5 yuan on May 17; 5 yuan on May 18-19

Children/seniors: 12.5 yuan on May 17; 5 yuan on May 18-19

Tel: 021-57936507

Address: 7555 Huhang Highway, Jinshan District 金山区沪杭公路7555号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

13. Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆

Original price: Adult 160 yuan, children 110 yuan, seniors 90 yuan, concession ticket 70 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 80 yuan, children 55 yuan, seniors 45 yuan, concession ticket 35 yuan

Tel: 021-58779988

Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区陆家嘴环路1388号

Note: Senior and concession tickets must be purchased on site with valid documents.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

14. The Romantic Show of Shanghai 上海千古情景区

Original price: Night show general seating 318 yuan for adults, 220 yuan for children and seniors; VIP seating 338 yuan for adults, 240 yuan for children and seniors

Discounted price: Night show general seating 159 yuan; VIP seating 189 yuan

Tel: 021-58832222

Address: 1750 Expo Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世博大道1750号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

Animal attractions

15. Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园

Original price: 190 yuan

Discounted price: 95 yuan

Tel: 021-58036000

Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 浦东新区南六公路178号

Note: The discount is valid from May 16 to 19.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

16. Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园

Original price: Weekend double ticket 798 yuan, weekday double ticket 738 yuan

Discounted price: Weekend double ticket 399 yuan, weekday double ticket 369 yuan

Tel: 021-50606666

Address: 166 Yinfei Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区银飞路166号

Note: Sales run from May 14 to 21, and tickets are valid from May 15 to 31.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

17. Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园

Original price: Adult 40 yuan, children 20 yuan, seniors 36 yuan

Discounted price: 20 yuan

Tel: 021-62109210

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Rd, Changning District 长宁区虹桥路2381号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

Cruises and sightseeing buses

18. Huangpu River Scenic Essence Tour 浦江游览精华游日航

Original price: 120 yuan

Discounted price: 60 yuan

Tel: 021-53089007

Address: 551 Zhongshan Rd E2, Huangpu District 黄浦区中山东二路551号

Note: Adult tickets only. The discount is valid from May 17 to 19.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

19. Huangpu River Express Day Cruise 浦江游览快线日航

Original price: 100 yuan

Discounted price: 50 yuan

Tel: 021-4008210748

Address: 551 Zhongshan Rd E2, Huangpu District 黄浦区中山东二路551号

Note: Adult tickets only. The discount is valid from May 18 to 22.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

20. Suzhou Creek 30-minute Cruise 苏州河30分钟航线

Original price: Adult 60 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 30 yuan

Tel: 021-4008210748

Note: Adult tickets only. The discount is valid from May 18 to 22.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

21. Shanghai Xingaodu Sightseeing Bus 上海新高度观光巴士

Two-day all-line ticket

Original price: Adult/seniors 60 yuan, children under 1.3 meters for free

Discounted price: Adult/seniors 30 yuan

Tel: 021-4008067798

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

22. Dragonfly City Sightseeing Bus 蜻蜓观光巴士

Two-day all-line ticket

Original price: Adult/seniors 80 yuan, children under 1.3 meters for free

Discounted price: Adult/seniors 40 yuan

Tel: 021-63517323

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

23. Shanghai Bus Tours 上海水陆通国旅

Tourism Line 6, valid for 24 hours

Original price: Adult/seniors 50 yuan, children under 1.3 meters for free

Discounted price: Adult/seniors 25 yuan

Tel: 021-63330578

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

Observation decks

24. Oriental Pearl Tower 东方明珠塔

Two Spheres plus Toy Museum: 259 yuan, discounted to 129 yuan

Two Spheres plus Oriental Pearl Cruise: 279 yuan, discounted to 139 yuan

Oriental Pearl Cruise: 130 yuan, discounted to 65 yuan

Tel: 021-58792888

Address: 1 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1号‌

Note: Cruise-related tickets are valid for daytime sailings before 6pm.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

25. The 88/F Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower

Original price: Adult 120 yuan, children 60 yuan, seniors 100 yuan, students 90 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 60 yuan, children 30 yuan, seniors 50 yuan, students 45 yuan

Tel: 021-50475101

Address: 88 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道88号

Note: The offer is available from 8:30am to 3pm. The Skywalk experience is not included.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

26. Top of Shanghai Observatory at Shanghai Tower 上海之巅观光厅

Original price: Sky 632 combo 268 yuan; observatory adult 180 yuan, child 90 yuan, senior 120 yuan

Discounted price: Sky 632 combo 168 yuan; observatory 90 yuan

Tel: 021-80370150

Address: 118/F, Shanghai Tower, 479 Lujiazui Ring Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区陆家嘴环路479号上海中心大厦118层

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

27. CXCC Summit 58 太平洋新天地观光厅

Original price: 100 yuan

Discounted price: 50 yuan

Tel: 021-23063860

Address: 3/F, T1 Building, 111 Ji'an Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区吉安路111号T1大厦3层

Note: The venue is at 111 Ji'an Rd, Huangpu District. Opening hours are 10am to 9pm, with last entry at 8:30pm.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

Museums and science venues

28. Shanghai Science and Technology Museum 上海科技馆

Original price: Adult 45 yuan, seniors 37 yuan, students 22 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 22 yuan, seniors 18 yuan, students 11 yuan

Tel: 021-68622000 ext 7701 or 7702

Address: 2000 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道2000号

Note: The discount is valid from May 18 to 19.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

29. Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆

Original price: Adult 30 yuan, seniors 25 yuan, students 12 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 15 yuan, seniors 12 yuan, students 6 yuan

Tel: 021-62620116, 021-62620280

Address: 510 Beijing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路510号

Note: The offer is available on May 18 only, as the museum is closed on Tuesdays.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

30. Shanghai Astronomy Museum 上海天文馆

Original price: Adult 30 yuan, seniors 25 yuan, students 15 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 15 yuan, seniors 12 yuan, students 7 yuan

Tel: 021-50685563, 021-50908563

Address: 380 Lingang Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区临港大道380号

Note: The discount is valid from May 18 to 19.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

31. Shanghai Youlong Stone Culture Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆

Original price: Adult 50 yuan, seniors 40 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 25 yuan, seniors 20 yuan

Tel: 021-58949178

Address: 20 Xinchun Village, Pudong New Area 浦东新区新春村20号

Note: Children under 1.3 meters enter for free when accompanied by adults.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

32. Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom 上海大自然野生昆虫馆

Original price: Adult 126 yuan, children 99 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 64 yuan, children 49 yuan

Tel: 021-58405921

Address: 1 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1号‌

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

33. Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆

Original price: Adult 100 yuan, children/seniors 50 yuan

Discounted price: 50 yuan

Tel: 021-61089988

Address: 37/F, Shanghai Tower, 479 Lujiazui Ring Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区陆家嘴环路479号上海中心大厦37层

Note: The discount is valid from May 16 to 19. Other half-price policies cannot be combined.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

34. Shanghai World Expo Museum Special Effects Cinema 世博会博物馆 特效电影

Original price: 50 yuan

Discounted price: 25 yuan

Tel: 021-23132818

Address: 818 Mengzi Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区蒙自路818号

Note: The cinema is not recommended for children under 1.2 meters, seniors aged 70 or above, pregnant women, infants or visitors with serious heart disease or high blood pressure.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

35. Baoshan International Folk Art Exposition 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆

Original price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 15 yuan, children/seniors 7 yuan

Tel: 021-56042007

Address: 4788 Hutai Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区沪太路4788号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

36. Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆

Original price: 60 yuan

Discounted price: 30 yuan

Tel: 021-64387100 ext 8101

Address: 595 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路595号

Note: The discount is valid from May 18 to 19.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

37. Shanghai Automobile Museum 上海汽车博物馆

Original price: Adult 60 yuan, seniors/students 40 yuan

Discounted price: 30 yuan

Tel: 021-69550005

Address: 7565 Anting Boyuan Rd, Anting Town, Jiading District 嘉定区安亭镇安亭博园路7565号

Note: The offer applies to the main ticket for the first to third floors. The main ticket is free on May 18 for International Museum Day.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

38. China Maritime Museum 上海中国航海博物馆

Original price: 30 yuan

Discounted price: 15 yuan

Tel: 021-68283691

Address: 197 Shengang Ave, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area 浦东新区临港新城申港大道197号

Note: Admission is free for all visitors on May 18 for International Museum Day.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

39. Shanghai Museum of Popular Geological Science 上海东方地质科普馆

Original price: Adult 80 yuan, children/seniors 40 yuan

Discounted price: 40 yuan

Tel: 021-33935563

Address: 100 Jiangzhen Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区江镇路100号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

40. Chongming Sea Flower Island Xiyuan Scenic Spot 海上花岛(前卫村)景区 中华喜园＋自然奇景

Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children/seniors 30 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan

Tel: 021-59649261

Address: 805 Qianwei Ecological Village, Shuxin Town, Chongming District 崇明区竖新镇前卫村805号

Note: Seniors aged 70 or above, retired military personnel, medical staff, and children under 1.2 meters enter for free; seniors aged 65-69 and children 1.2-1.4 meters high pay half price.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

41. Royal Workshop of Chinese Brush and Ink 上海笔墨宫坊

Original price: Adult 98 yuan, children/seniors 82 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 49 yuan, children/seniors 41 yuan

Tel: 021-51601812 ext 8888

Address: Bldg 16, Cha'an Cultural and Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区军工路1300号茶岸文创园第16幢

Note: Closed on May 18.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

Parks, gardens and suburban getaways

42. Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园

Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children 30 yuan, seniors 50 yuan, other concession tickets 48 yuan

Discounted price: 30 yuan

Tel: 021-37792288 ext 800

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

43. Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园

Original price: Adult 70 yuan, children 35 yuan, seniors 56 yuan

Discounted price: 35 yuan

Tel: 021-962021

Address: 2188 Beiyan Highway, Chongming District 崇明区北沿公路2188号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

44. Zhujiajiao Old Town 朱家角古镇

Original price: 60 yuan

Discounted price: 30 yuan

Tel: 021-59240077

Address: 555 Kezhiyuan Rd, Qingpu District 青浦区课植园路555号

Note: Adult tickets only.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

45. Fengjing Old Town and Village of Farmer Paintings 枫泾古镇景区/中国农民画村

Fengjing Old Town original price: Adult 50 yuan, children/seniors 25 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 25 yuan, children/seniors 12.5 yuan

Fengjing Old Town plus Village of Farmer Paintings original price: 90 yuan

Discounted price: 45 yuan

Tel: 021-57355555

Address: No. 28, Lane 8588 Tingfeng Highway, Jinshan District 金山区亭枫公路8588弄28号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

46. Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港

Original price: Adult 100 yuan, children/seniors 50 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 50 yuan, children/seniors 25 yuan

Tel: 021-58295858

Address: 2 Zhendong Rd, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area 浦东新区东海农场振东路2号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

47. Malu Grape Park 马陆葡萄公园

Original price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan

Discounted price: 15 yuan

Tel: 021-59511816

Address: 29 Dazhi Rd, Malu Town, Jiading District 嘉定区马陆镇大治路29号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

48. Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村

Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children/seniors/others 30 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors/others 15 yuan

Tel: 021-59649406

Address: 2201 Linfeng Highway, Chongming District 崇明区林风公路2201号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

49. Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园

Original price: 60 yuan

Discounted price: 30 yuan

Tel: 021-57169696

Address: 1677 Suitanghe Rd, Fengxian District 奉贤区随塘河路1677号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

50. Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园

Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children 30 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 30 yuan, children 15 yuan

Tel: 18918952556

Address: 999 Gangdong Highway, Gangxi Town, Chongming District 崇明区港西镇港东公路999号

Note: Seniors aged 70 or above, military personnel and visitors with disability certificates enter free.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

51. Urban Vegetable Garden 都市菜园

Original price: Adult 50 yuan, children/seniors 25 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 25 yuan, children/seniors 12 yuan

Tel: 021-37571111

Address: No.1, Lane 888, Haixing Rd, Haiwan Town, Fengxian District 奉贤区海湾镇海兴路888弄1号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

52. Gucun Park 顾村公园

Original price: Adult 20 yuan, seniors 16 yuan, students 10 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 10 yuan, seniors 8 yuan, students 5 yuan

Tel: 021-56045199

Address: 4788 Hutai Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区沪太路4788号

Note: Children under 1.3 meters (inclusive) or 6 years old (inclusive), seniors aged 65 or above, visitors with disabilities, active or retired military personnel, disabled veterans, retired military cadres, veteran family members (including martyrs' families), on-duty, retired, or disabled firefighting personnel and students of firefighting academies, as well as active police officers with valid ID, can enter for free.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

53. Zhoupu Sea of Flowers 周浦花海

Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children/seniors 30 yuan

Discounted price: 30 yuan

Tel: 18302106939

Address: 406 Jiebang Village, Zhou-Deng Highway & Shenjiang Rd, Zhoupu Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区周浦镇周邓公路申江路界浜村406号

Note: All ticket types are priced at 30 yuan during the promotion.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

54. Shanghai Daguanyuan Garden 上海大观园

Original price: Adult 55 yuan, children/seniors 27 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 27 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan

Tel: 021-59262089

Address: 701 Jinshang Highway, Qingpu District 青浦区金商公路701号

Note: The offer is available for offline ticket purchases only.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

55. Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园

Original price: 12 yuan

Discounted price: 6 yuan

Tel: 021-59124916

Address: 218 Huyi Highway, Jiading District 嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

56. Shanghai Hanxiang Water Garden 上海韩湘水博园

Original price: Adult 36 yuan, children 24 yuan, seniors 18 yuan

Discounted price: Adult 18 yuan

Tel: 021-54725611

Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Rd, Minhang District 闵行区江川路3805号

Note: The discount applies only to adult tickets.

Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

Visitors should note that the half-price promotion is limited to the announced period, and some venues have specific rules on ticket types, ticketing hours and eligible groups.

Final prices and ticketing channels are subject to announcements by each attraction. During the promotion, popular venues may see longer queues, so visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and travel during off-peak hours.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Hongqiao#Pudong#Xuhui#Pudong New Area#Huangpu River#Huangpu#Suzhou Creek#Disney#Changning#Shanghai Disney#Songjiang#Lujiazui#Shanghai Natural History Museum#Shanghai Astronomy Museum#Yangpu#Joy City#Minhang#Fengxian#Shanghai Tower#Shanghai Film Museum#Shanghai Museum#Jinshan#China Maritime Museum#Shanghai Happy Valley#Guyi Garden#Oriental Land#Old Town#Shanghai Science and Technology Museum#Zhujiajiao#Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park#Oriental Pearl Tower#Shanghai Ocean Aquarium#Shanghai Zoo#Shanghai Wild Animal Park#Jinmao#Changfeng Park#Shanghai World Expo Museum#Madame Tussauds Shanghai#Jinshan City Beach#Shanghai#Nanjing#Zhongshan#Beijing#Suzhou#Shanghai Flower Port#Jiading
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