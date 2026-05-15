Shanghai Offers Half-Price Tickets at 56 Attractions for Tourism Day

Shanghai is rolling out a great weekend treat for visitors this year, offering limited-time ticket discounts citywide to mark China Tourism Day, which fall on May 19. From May 17 to 19, a total of 56 scenic spots, museums, theme parks, sightseeing routes and gardens will slash admission prices by half. The promotion extends to family-friendly parks, zoological attractions, Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek cruises, city sightseeing buses, observation decks, museums, as well as suburban retreats.

Joining the city's grand celebration for China Tourism Day, Shanghai Disney Resort is introducing a special Afternoon Ticket offer, valid for park entry starting at 3pm on select days. Standard Afternoon Ticket Pricing: May 17: 299 yuan (US$43.95)

May 18: 269 yuan

May 19: 249 yuan Discounted tickets are also available for children, seniors, and guests with disabilities. All tickets are limited and must be purchased exclusively through official Shanghai Disney Resort channels. Visitor Reminder: Before traveling, guests are strongly advised to confirm the latest details via each attraction's official ticketing platform, as certain discounts may apply only to specific dates, time slots, ticket types, or booking channels. Here is the full list of the 56 participating attractions:

Theme parks and entertainment 1. Shanghai Oriental Land 东方绿舟景区 Beehive Tower Adventure Combo 蜂巢塔高空探险套票 Original price: 150 yuan Discounted price: 75 yuan Tel: 021-59233000 Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District 青浦区沪青平公路6888号

2. Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷 Original price: Adult 260 yuan, children/seniors 180 yuan, teens 230 yuan Discounted price: 130 yuan for all-day tickets Tel: 021-4006688022 Address: 888 Linhu Rd, Sheshan, Songjiang District 松江区佘山林湖路888号 Note: The discount is valid from May 16 to 19.

3. Shanghai Shimao Dream City Wonderland Area 深坑秘境·世茂精灵之城主题乐园 Original price: 130 yuan Discounted price: 65 yuan Tel: 021-37690888 Address: 5898 Chenhua Rd, Songjiang District 松江区辰花路5898号 Note: Children under 1 meter enter for free.

4. Shanghai Shimao Dream City Smurfs Park 蓝精灵乐园·世茂精灵之城主题乐园 Original price: 180 yuan Discounted price: 90 yuan Tel: 021-37690888 Address: 5898 Chenhua Rd, Songjiang District 松江区辰花路5898号 Note: Children under 1 meter enter for free.

5. Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界 Original price: Adult 200 yuan, children 150 yuan Discounted price: Adult 100 yuan, children 75 yuan Tel: 021-4000988966 Address: 451 Daduhe Rd (Gate 4, Changfeng Park), Putuo District 普陀区大渡河路451号(长风公园4号门) Note: Children must be accompanied by adults.

6. Legoland Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心 Original price: 215 yuan Discounted price: 107.5 yuan Tel: 021-4000988966 Address: 2/F, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Rd, Putuo District 普陀区大渡河路196号长风大悦城二层 Note: This is a parent-child venue. Children under 13 and adults over 18 cannot enter alone.

7. Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆 Original price: Adult 210 yuan Discounted price: Adult 105 yuan Tel: 021-4000988966 Address: 10/F, New World Commercial Building, 2-68 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路2-68号新世界城10楼 Note: Children must be accompanied by adults.

8. Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界 Family package original price: 350 yuan Discounted price: 175 yuan Tel: 021-4000988966 Address: 3/F, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389, Zhangyang Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区张杨路2389弄置汇旭辉广场购物中心L3层 Note: The package includes entry for two adults and one child under 1.3 meters, one activity card and three pairs of non-slip socks.





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9. Shanghai L*Snow Indoor Skiing Theme Resort 上海耀雪冰雪世界 Original price: Skiing four-hour five-visit card 3,100 yuan, entertainment double ticket 480 yuan, snow play child ticket 190 yuan Discounted price: Skiing card 1,699 yuan, entertainment double ticket 299 yuan, snow play child ticket 99 yuan Tel: 021-4008208282 Address: No. 1-5, Lane 2088, Huchenghuan Rd, Nanhui New City Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区南汇新城镇沪城环路2088弄1-5 号

10. Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园 Original price: 80 yuan Discounted price: 40 yuan Tel: 021-57600061 Address: 211 Cheting Highway, Chedun Town, Songjiang District 松江区车墩镇车亭公路211号

11. Bihaijinsha Scenic Area 碧海金沙景区 Original price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan Discounted price: Adult 15 yuan, children/seniors 7.5 yuan Tel: 021-8009881979 Address: 6 Haihan Rd, Fengxian District 奉贤区海涵路6号



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12. Jinshan City Beach 金山城市沙滩 Original price: Adult: 10 yuan on weekdays and 25 yuan on weekends Children/seniors: 5 yuan on weekdays and 12.5 yuan on weekends Discounted price: Adult: 12.5 yuan on May 17; 5 yuan on May 18-19 Children/seniors: 12.5 yuan on May 17; 5 yuan on May 18-19 Tel: 021-57936507 Address: 7555 Huhang Highway, Jinshan District 金山区沪杭公路7555号

13. Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆 Original price: Adult 160 yuan, children 110 yuan, seniors 90 yuan, concession ticket 70 yuan Discounted price: Adult 80 yuan, children 55 yuan, seniors 45 yuan, concession ticket 35 yuan Tel: 021-58779988 Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区陆家嘴环路1388号 Note: Senior and concession tickets must be purchased on site with valid documents.

14. The Romantic Show of Shanghai 上海千古情景区 Original price: Night show general seating 318 yuan for adults, 220 yuan for children and seniors; VIP seating 338 yuan for adults, 240 yuan for children and seniors Discounted price: Night show general seating 159 yuan; VIP seating 189 yuan Tel: 021-58832222 Address: 1750 Expo Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世博大道1750号

Animal attractions 15. Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园 Original price: 190 yuan Discounted price: 95 yuan Tel: 021-58036000 Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 浦东新区南六公路178号 Note: The discount is valid from May 16 to 19.

16. Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园 Original price: Weekend double ticket 798 yuan, weekday double ticket 738 yuan Discounted price: Weekend double ticket 399 yuan, weekday double ticket 369 yuan Tel: 021-50606666 Address: 166 Yinfei Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区银飞路166号 Note: Sales run from May 14 to 21, and tickets are valid from May 15 to 31.

17. Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园 Original price: Adult 40 yuan, children 20 yuan, seniors 36 yuan Discounted price: 20 yuan Tel: 021-62109210 Address: 2381 Hongqiao Rd, Changning District 长宁区虹桥路2381号

Cruises and sightseeing buses 18. Huangpu River Scenic Essence Tour 浦江游览精华游日航 Original price: 120 yuan Discounted price: 60 yuan Tel: 021-53089007 Address: 551 Zhongshan Rd E2, Huangpu District 黄浦区中山东二路551号 Note: Adult tickets only. The discount is valid from May 17 to 19.

19. Huangpu River Express Day Cruise 浦江游览快线日航 Original price: 100 yuan Discounted price: 50 yuan Tel: 021-4008210748 Address: 551 Zhongshan Rd E2, Huangpu District 黄浦区中山东二路551号 Note: Adult tickets only. The discount is valid from May 18 to 22.

20. Suzhou Creek 30-minute Cruise 苏州河30分钟航线 Original price: Adult 60 yuan Discounted price: Adult 30 yuan Tel: 021-4008210748 Note: Adult tickets only. The discount is valid from May 18 to 22.

21. Shanghai Xingaodu Sightseeing Bus 上海新高度观光巴士 Two-day all-line ticket Original price: Adult/seniors 60 yuan, children under 1.3 meters for free Discounted price: Adult/seniors 30 yuan Tel: 021-4008067798

22. Dragonfly City Sightseeing Bus 蜻蜓观光巴士 Two-day all-line ticket Original price: Adult/seniors 80 yuan, children under 1.3 meters for free Discounted price: Adult/seniors 40 yuan Tel: 021-63517323

23. Shanghai Bus Tours 上海水陆通国旅 Tourism Line 6, valid for 24 hours Original price: Adult/seniors 50 yuan, children under 1.3 meters for free Discounted price: Adult/seniors 25 yuan Tel: 021-63330578

Observation decks 24. Oriental Pearl Tower 东方明珠塔 Two Spheres plus Toy Museum: 259 yuan, discounted to 129 yuan Two Spheres plus Oriental Pearl Cruise: 279 yuan, discounted to 139 yuan Oriental Pearl Cruise: 130 yuan, discounted to 65 yuan Tel: 021-58792888 Address: 1 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1号‌ Note: Cruise-related tickets are valid for daytime sailings before 6pm.

25. The 88/F Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower Original price: Adult 120 yuan, children 60 yuan, seniors 100 yuan, students 90 yuan Discounted price: Adult 60 yuan, children 30 yuan, seniors 50 yuan, students 45 yuan Tel: 021-50475101 Address: 88 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道88号 Note: The offer is available from 8:30am to 3pm. The Skywalk experience is not included.

26. Top of Shanghai Observatory at Shanghai Tower 上海之巅观光厅 Original price: Sky 632 combo 268 yuan; observatory adult 180 yuan, child 90 yuan, senior 120 yuan Discounted price: Sky 632 combo 168 yuan; observatory 90 yuan Tel: 021-80370150 Address: 118/F, Shanghai Tower, 479 Lujiazui Ring Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区陆家嘴环路479号上海中心大厦118层

27. CXCC Summit 58 太平洋新天地观光厅 Original price: 100 yuan Discounted price: 50 yuan Tel: 021-23063860 Address: 3/F, T1 Building, 111 Ji'an Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区吉安路111号T1大厦3层 Note: The venue is at 111 Ji'an Rd, Huangpu District. Opening hours are 10am to 9pm, with last entry at 8:30pm.

Museums and science venues 28. Shanghai Science and Technology Museum 上海科技馆 Original price: Adult 45 yuan, seniors 37 yuan, students 22 yuan Discounted price: Adult 22 yuan, seniors 18 yuan, students 11 yuan Tel: 021-68622000 ext 7701 or 7702 Address: 2000 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道2000号 Note: The discount is valid from May 18 to 19.

29. Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆 Original price: Adult 30 yuan, seniors 25 yuan, students 12 yuan Discounted price: Adult 15 yuan, seniors 12 yuan, students 6 yuan Tel: 021-62620116, 021-62620280 Address: 510 Beijing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路510号 Note: The offer is available on May 18 only, as the museum is closed on Tuesdays.

30. Shanghai Astronomy Museum 上海天文馆 Original price: Adult 30 yuan, seniors 25 yuan, students 15 yuan Discounted price: Adult 15 yuan, seniors 12 yuan, students 7 yuan Tel: 021-50685563, 021-50908563 Address: 380 Lingang Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区临港大道380号 Note: The discount is valid from May 18 to 19.

31. Shanghai Youlong Stone Culture Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆 Original price: Adult 50 yuan, seniors 40 yuan Discounted price: Adult 25 yuan, seniors 20 yuan Tel: 021-58949178 Address: 20 Xinchun Village, Pudong New Area 浦东新区新春村20号 Note: Children under 1.3 meters enter for free when accompanied by adults.

32. Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom 上海大自然野生昆虫馆 Original price: Adult 126 yuan, children 99 yuan Discounted price: Adult 64 yuan, children 49 yuan Tel: 021-58405921 Address: 1 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1号‌

33. Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆 Original price: Adult 100 yuan, children/seniors 50 yuan Discounted price: 50 yuan Tel: 021-61089988 Address: 37/F, Shanghai Tower, 479 Lujiazui Ring Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区陆家嘴环路479号上海中心大厦37层 Note: The discount is valid from May 16 to 19. Other half-price policies cannot be combined.

34. Shanghai World Expo Museum Special Effects Cinema 世博会博物馆 特效电影 Original price: 50 yuan Discounted price: 25 yuan Tel: 021-23132818 Address: 818 Mengzi Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区蒙自路818号 Note: The cinema is not recommended for children under 1.2 meters, seniors aged 70 or above, pregnant women, infants or visitors with serious heart disease or high blood pressure.

35. Baoshan International Folk Art Exposition 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆 Original price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan Discounted price: Adult 15 yuan, children/seniors 7 yuan Tel: 021-56042007 Address: 4788 Hutai Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区沪太路4788号

36. Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆 Original price: 60 yuan Discounted price: 30 yuan Tel: 021-64387100 ext 8101 Address: 595 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路595号 Note: The discount is valid from May 18 to 19.

37. Shanghai Automobile Museum 上海汽车博物馆 Original price: Adult 60 yuan, seniors/students 40 yuan Discounted price: 30 yuan Tel: 021-69550005 Address: 7565 Anting Boyuan Rd, Anting Town, Jiading District 嘉定区安亭镇安亭博园路7565号 Note: The offer applies to the main ticket for the first to third floors. The main ticket is free on May 18 for International Museum Day.

38. China Maritime Museum 上海中国航海博物馆 Original price: 30 yuan Discounted price: 15 yuan Tel: 021-68283691 Address: 197 Shengang Ave, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area 浦东新区临港新城申港大道197号 Note: Admission is free for all visitors on May 18 for International Museum Day.

39. Shanghai Museum of Popular Geological Science 上海东方地质科普馆 Original price: Adult 80 yuan, children/seniors 40 yuan Discounted price: 40 yuan Tel: 021-33935563 Address: 100 Jiangzhen Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区江镇路100号

40. Chongming Sea Flower Island Xiyuan Scenic Spot 海上花岛(前卫村)景区 中华喜园＋自然奇景 Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children/seniors 30 yuan Discounted price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan Tel: 021-59649261 Address: 805 Qianwei Ecological Village, Shuxin Town, Chongming District 崇明区竖新镇前卫村805号 Note: Seniors aged 70 or above, retired military personnel, medical staff, and children under 1.2 meters enter for free; seniors aged 65-69 and children 1.2-1.4 meters high pay half price.

41. Royal Workshop of Chinese Brush and Ink 上海笔墨宫坊 Original price: Adult 98 yuan, children/seniors 82 yuan Discounted price: Adult 49 yuan, children/seniors 41 yuan Tel: 021-51601812 ext 8888 Address: Bldg 16, Cha'an Cultural and Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区军工路1300号茶岸文创园第16幢 Note: Closed on May 18.

Parks, gardens and suburban getaways 42. Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园 Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children 30 yuan, seniors 50 yuan, other concession tickets 48 yuan Discounted price: 30 yuan Tel: 021-37792288 ext 800 Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号

43. Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园 Original price: Adult 70 yuan, children 35 yuan, seniors 56 yuan Discounted price: 35 yuan Tel: 021-962021 Address: 2188 Beiyan Highway, Chongming District 崇明区北沿公路2188号

44. Zhujiajiao Old Town 朱家角古镇 Original price: 60 yuan Discounted price: 30 yuan Tel: 021-59240077 Address: 555 Kezhiyuan Rd, Qingpu District 青浦区课植园路555号 Note: Adult tickets only.

45. Fengjing Old Town and Village of Farmer Paintings 枫泾古镇景区/中国农民画村 Fengjing Old Town original price: Adult 50 yuan, children/seniors 25 yuan Discounted price: Adult 25 yuan, children/seniors 12.5 yuan Fengjing Old Town plus Village of Farmer Paintings original price: 90 yuan Discounted price: 45 yuan Tel: 021-57355555 Address: No. 28, Lane 8588 Tingfeng Highway, Jinshan District 金山区亭枫公路8588弄28号

46. Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港 Original price: Adult 100 yuan, children/seniors 50 yuan Discounted price: Adult 50 yuan, children/seniors 25 yuan Tel: 021-58295858 Address: 2 Zhendong Rd, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area 浦东新区东海农场振东路2号

47. Malu Grape Park 马陆葡萄公园 Original price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan Discounted price: 15 yuan Tel: 021-59511816 Address: 29 Dazhi Rd, Malu Town, Jiading District 嘉定区马陆镇大治路29号

48. Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村 Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children/seniors/others 30 yuan Discounted price: Adult 30 yuan, children/seniors/others 15 yuan Tel: 021-59649406 Address: 2201 Linfeng Highway, Chongming District 崇明区林风公路2201号

49. Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园 Original price: 60 yuan Discounted price: 30 yuan Tel: 021-57169696 Address: 1677 Suitanghe Rd, Fengxian District 奉贤区随塘河路1677号

50. Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园 Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children 30 yuan Discounted price: Adult 30 yuan, children 15 yuan Tel: 18918952556 Address: 999 Gangdong Highway, Gangxi Town, Chongming District 崇明区港西镇港东公路999号 Note: Seniors aged 70 or above, military personnel and visitors with disability certificates enter free.

51. Urban Vegetable Garden 都市菜园 Original price: Adult 50 yuan, children/seniors 25 yuan Discounted price: Adult 25 yuan, children/seniors 12 yuan Tel: 021-37571111 Address: No.1, Lane 888, Haixing Rd, Haiwan Town, Fengxian District 奉贤区海湾镇海兴路888弄1号

52. Gucun Park 顾村公园 Original price: Adult 20 yuan, seniors 16 yuan, students 10 yuan Discounted price: Adult 10 yuan, seniors 8 yuan, students 5 yuan Tel: 021-56045199 Address: 4788 Hutai Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区沪太路4788号 Note: Children under 1.3 meters (inclusive) or 6 years old (inclusive), seniors aged 65 or above, visitors with disabilities, active or retired military personnel, disabled veterans, retired military cadres, veteran family members (including martyrs' families), on-duty, retired, or disabled firefighting personnel and students of firefighting academies, as well as active police officers with valid ID, can enter for free.

53. Zhoupu Sea of Flowers 周浦花海 Original price: Adult 60 yuan, children/seniors 30 yuan Discounted price: 30 yuan Tel: 18302106939 Address: 406 Jiebang Village, Zhou-Deng Highway & Shenjiang Rd, Zhoupu Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区周浦镇周邓公路申江路界浜村406号 Note: All ticket types are priced at 30 yuan during the promotion.

54. Shanghai Daguanyuan Garden 上海大观园 Original price: Adult 55 yuan, children/seniors 27 yuan Discounted price: Adult 27 yuan, children/seniors 15 yuan Tel: 021-59262089 Address: 701 Jinshang Highway, Qingpu District 青浦区金商公路701号 Note: The offer is available for offline ticket purchases only.

55. Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园 Original price: 12 yuan Discounted price: 6 yuan Tel: 021-59124916 Address: 218 Huyi Highway, Jiading District 嘉定区沪宜公路218号

56. Shanghai Hanxiang Water Garden 上海韩湘水博园 Original price: Adult 36 yuan, children 24 yuan, seniors 18 yuan Discounted price: Adult 18 yuan Tel: 021-54725611 Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Rd, Minhang District 闵行区江川路3805号 Note: The discount applies only to adult tickets.