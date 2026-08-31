Shanghai Rides a New Wave of Water Sports

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On a Thursday evening, as the soft colors of dusk painted the Lujiazui skyline, Bada Chen paddled away from the riverbank with her pet dog. She glided along the urban waterway, soaking in the enchanting evening views while occasionally trailing her hand through the warm water. "Paddling through the city feels really relaxing. The hustle and bustle seems to fall away, and the pace feels slower. It feels like a quiet kind of romance," Bada said. Bada is among the increasing crowd in Shanghai embracing the thrill of paddleboarding and kayaking. Once considered niche activities, these sports have captured a broader audience in recent years.

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Water sports allow some to escape the summer heat and spend time outdoors, while others get closer to nature or see a city in a new way. Douyin E-commerce reported that paddleboard sales rose 203 percent year over year from March 1 to June 30, while kayak and inflatable boat sales rose 142 percent. Demand in Shanghai has been particularly strong, according to Yu Zhou, who runs Yueye Camping Club, an outdoor equipment-sharing platform that started offering water sports equipment this year. "This year has been a real breakout period," Yu said. "Most of our customers are young people, along with families looking for outdoor activities to enjoy with their children."

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With activities that are easy to learn and equipment available for rent, more people are heading to the water. Matvey, a Russian who has lived in Shanghai for about a decade, tried kayaking with his wife in June. It was his first time kayaking, but he found it easier than he had anticipated. "I quickly adapted to the rhythm. I think it's a fantastic activity for beginners," he stated. Matvey usually rents equipment because it's convenient for both storage and cost. "Usually, it costs around 100 yuan (about US$14.84) to 200 yuan for about two hours, which I think is more than enough and totally worth it," he said.

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Getting on the water is more than just trying a new sport; it provides a welcome escape from the hectic pace of city life. "There's something very relaxing about being on the water for a while. You can just forget about everything else," Matvey said. Hiking, cycling, and driving have traditionally been popular methods for exploring an area. Now, paddleboarding and kayaking offer another exciting option. From the water, the city reveals itself from a unique perspective. "I get to see the city from a different perspective. I enjoy looking at the buildings along the riverbanks and watching people and cars go by," Bada said. "If you consider the city to be a steel forest, its waterways are like its veins. When you get out on the water, it feels like you have stepped into nature."

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Across Shanghai, waterways are increasingly becoming spaces for recreation. People practice yoga on paddleboards, float with their dogs, or simply enjoy their time on the water at Suzhou Creek. The creek was once heavily polluted and unpleasant. However, decades of restoration efforts have significantly improved its water quality and the surrounding environment. "When I was a child, people tended to avoid Suzhou Creek. Later, people could walk along the riverbank. Now we can paddle on it. We're enjoying the results of all the restoration work," said Ricko Pan, a resident of Shanghai.

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City lights reflected on the water, passing bridges, as Bada made her way along the river. "Even when you're only 10 or 20 meters from the riverbank, it feels like a completely different world," Bada said. "I'm already looking forward to doing it again."

Recommended spots Can't wait to try paddleboarding or kayaking in Shanghai? Here are some spots to get on the water.

Cenbu Village Address: Cenbu Village, Jinze Town, Qingpu District (15-min drive from Jinze Ancient Town). Known as the "little Amazon of Qingpu," Cenbu Village features waterways lined with lush greenery. You can kayak or paddleboard along a 4-kilometer loop, with rice paddies, reeds, and village houses along the way. Nearby clubs, such as Langgexing (浪歌行) Club, offer paddleboard and kayak rentals, with guidance available for beginners. You can also bring your equipment to enjoy the waterways.

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Lujiazui Water Loop Address: Near the Lujiazui area, Pudong New Area Located in the heart of Pudong New Area, the Lujiazui Water Loop stretches 12.5 kilometers along the waterfronts of four subdistricts – Tangqiao, Weifang, Huamu and Yangjing. Equipment rentals with guidance are available near the water loop, including at the WeCycle Century Park store.

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Zhangjiang Water Loop Address: Around Zhangjiang AI Innovation Town, Pudong New Area The water loop connects multiple waterways in Zhangjiang Science City, with 11.8 kilometers of waterways in its first phase. Equipment rentals with guidance are available near the water loop, including at Hangjia Jilang (航伽极浪) Water Sports Center Zhangjiang Store.

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Danba Art Dock Address: 2690 Guangfu Road W., Putuo District Located along the Suzhou Creek, the waterfront area offers a range of water activities, including paddleboard yoga and paddleboarding with pets. Visitors can join these activities through the Suzhou Creek Water Sports Center.

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New Jiangwan City Culture and Sports Park Address: Intersection of Zhenghe Road and Guoxiu Road, Yangpu District Situated in northern Yangpu District, this 170,000-square-meter park offers a scenic waterfront setting. The Direction Kayak Assn (指向轻艇会), the park's water sports center, offers activities such as paddleboarding and kayaking for visitors of various ages.

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Panlong Xintiandi Address: No. 8, Alley 123, Panding Road, Qingpu District As dusk falls, lights shimmer across the water in this water town. The JumpIsland (跳岛) water sports center offers water activities in the area, giving visitors a different way to take in the illuminated waterways. Visitors can use their own equipment, but a fee applies for activities on the water.

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