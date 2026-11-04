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Shanghai

'Shanghai RPG 2026:' A Creative Short Film Showcasing the City

by CNS
November 4, 2026
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The creative short film "Shanghai RPG" is now live!

Put on your XR glasses and step into Shanghai as it transforms into an immersive game world waiting to be explored. You're the protagonist of this adventure: soar through Shanghai's skyline, race through the streets, and savor local delicacies. With every challenge you complete, you will discover a new dimension of Shanghai and feel the city's vibrant pulse.

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai
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