[General]
Suzhou Creek
Minhang
Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World

by Ke Jiayun
January 26, 2026
Share Article:

Strawberry picking, paper-cutting, dumpling tasting and folk performances came together in a joyful celebration of Chinese New Year as villagers and international guests from 20 countries gathered along the banks of Suzhou Creek in a small village of Huacao Town in Minhang District.

On Thursday, Zhaojiacun, a riverside village on the edge of Shanghai, felt far removed from the city's neon skyline and glass towers. Instead, it welcomed the approaching Year of the Horse with red paper fluttering in winter light, the soft strains of traditional music and the easy warmth of people celebrating side by side.

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A foreign participant picks strawberries at a local strawberry farm in Shanghai.

Now in its eighth year, the annual village gala has become something of a local tradition, part family reunion and part cultural open house. For residents, it's a long-awaited highlight of the Spring Festival season. For visitors, it offers a glimpse of a quieter, more intimate Shanghai, where rural life and global perspectives meet naturally.

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Foreign participants display the strawberries they picked.

Thai lifestyle vlogger Gina moved through the crowd with her camera, capturing moments between performances. Having lived in Shanghai for a decade, she has shared nearly 100 short videos about life in China, but this celebration held a special meaning. "This is the Chinese New Year I want people in Thailand to see," she said.

That sense of closeness shaped the day. On a modest outdoor stage, traditional performances echoed across the village square. Nearby, children weaved between food stalls while elders paused to admire the calligraphy on Spring Festival couplets and intricate paper-cut designs. International students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University joined villagers in performances and hands-on farming activities, learning through participation rather than observation.

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A foreign participant makes a handmade craft at the New Year market.

For John Edward Lopez, an American who has lived in Shanghai for more than 10 years, the Spring Festival is no longer just a cultural event but part of family life. He brought his 6-year-old son to the village to experience the festival beyond fireworks and red envelopes. During the village gala, Lopez and his schoolmate practiced calligraphy beside Chinese artists as erhu (a traditional Chinese two-string bowed instrument) music played nearby. "Spring Festival is about family and reunion," he said. "This is part of our family story now."

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: John Edward Lopez and his schoolmate practiced calligraphy beside Chinese artists as erhu music played nearby.
Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Lopez (right) brings his son on stage and presents the calligraphy work.

Pakistani student Awais Siddique carefully cut the shape of a red-paper horse, a symbol of vitality and good fortune for the Year of the Horse. Accustomed to Shanghai's fast pace and towering skyline, he found the village's rhythm refreshing.

"It's a very cultural way to enjoy the cultural immersion, especially the strawberry picking, having Chinese tea, having Chinese food and especially the paper cutting practice," he told City News Service. "Before this I've only enjoyed the city life, but now I'm really getting a first-hand experience of how the villagers are in China. They are developed, but at the same time they're very culturally intact with their values and traditions."

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Awais Siddique shows a red-paper horse he created through traditional paper-cutting.

Iranian Farshad Jaberzade, who is studying journalism and new media at the same university, found the setting revealed a different side of Shanghai. "I didn't know that it's a suburb, but then I realized that it was still a part of Shanghai," he said. "It's interesting because Shanghai is such a huge city that sometimes you never know if you are still in Shanghai or outside of Shanghai."

For him, activities like paper-cutting and food tasting offered more than entertainment. "For us as foreigners, we might not be that educated about Chinese culture," he noted, "but activities like this can educate us about the place we are living in."

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Farshad Jaberzade completes a calligraphy piece under the guidance of a Chinese calligrapher.

That invitation is intentional. According to local organizers, the gala is designed not as a spectacle, but as a shared experience. Farming activities, shared meals and collaborative performances encourage genuine cultural exchange, the kind that happens naturally, over conversation and everyday rituals.

The feeling of belonging was shared not only by visitors, but also by those who have made Huacao their long-term home. Natashia, a kindergarten teacher from South Africa who has lived in the area for seven years, took part in a performance celebrating the town.

"I think it's a very interesting cultural experience," she observed. "I have seen people from lots of different cultures here today and it feels very inclusive."

For her, the event highlighted a side of China often overlooked. "It is very nice to not just only look at the big cities, but to consider the countryside as well and to collaborate with different cultures."

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Natashia performs with her colleagues in a show celebrating Huacao Town.

Another participant, Safa Khalid from the United Kingdom, who has worked in China for nearly eight years, six and a half of them in Shanghai, reflected on the broader meaning of the gathering. "I think it's important to understand culture and see where everyone comes from, what is the same and what is different," she said. "Working together to build a strong world, because one world is for everybody."

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Safa Khalid performs with her colleagues in a show celebrating Huacao Town.

The stage also became a space for cultural exchange across regions. Abidai Alimu, a dancer from Zepu County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said, "When we performed the group dance Charm of Zepu at the Shanghai village gala, every synchronized step carried the spirit of our hometown. The audience's warm response made me feel the power of art to cross mountains and seas, and it was an honor to share the beauty of Zepu with Shanghai through dance."

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Abidai Alimu performs a traditional Xinjiang dance on stage.

As the celebrations continued, the focus also turned to how culture can support rural development. Held alongside the village gala, the second Huacao New Year Goods Festival featured 42 stalls offering intangible cultural heritage crafts, creative products, traditional festive items and health-related goods.

Organizers plan to expand the festival beyond the village by linking with major commercial destinations such as Qianwan Mega Incity, further integrating culture, tourism and commerce to create sustainable momentum for rural growth.

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A woman selects scented sachets at a market stall.

Known locally as the "First Village of Suzhou Creek," Zhaojiacun has quietly become a model for rural revitalization near Shanghai. Walking paths wind past exhibition spaces, guesthouses and riverside scenery, offering visitors a side of the city rarely seen on postcards.

For Grandma Wang, a 68-year-old villager, watching her granddaughter enjoy a sticky rice cake in the front row, the evolution feels natural. "It gets better every year," she said. "More people, more laughter."

As music faded and conversations continued in multiple languages, the village gala revealed its deeper meaning. In a city defined by constant reinvention, this small corner of Shanghai offered something timeless – a New Year celebration rooted in place, open to the world, and welcoming to anyone willing to join in.

Shanghai Village Gala: a New Year Celebration Rooted in Place, Open to the World
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Foreign participants practice traditional paper-cutting.
#Suzhou Creek#Minhang#Shanghai Jiao Tong University#Shanghai#Suzhou
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
FEATURED
[SEE & BE SEEN]
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
@ Jacob AldacoLineFeb 10, 2026
[China Tech] Unexpected Drug Offers New Hope Against Aggressive Breast Cancer
[China Tech]
[China Tech] Unexpected Drug Offers New Hope Against Aggressive Breast Cancer
A breakthrough study by researchers in Shanghai reveals both the cause of immunotherapy failure in aggressive breast cancer and a promising new way to reverse it.
Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
[General]
Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
From AI-powered diagnostics to remote patient management, Shanghai hospitals unveiled advanced medical capabilities and digital healthcare solutions at the Dubai World Health Expo.
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
[News]
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
Minhang is bustling with festive spirit ahead of the Lunar New Year, with commercial districts, riverside villages, and local neighborhoods hosting a series of events.

Popular Reads

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
1

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status
2

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge
3

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
4

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud