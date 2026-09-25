[General]
Nanjing Road
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Suzhou Creek

Shanghai's Audio-Visual Arts Carnival Opens

by Li Qian
September 25, 2026
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The inaugural International Audio-Visual Arts Carnival opened in Shanghai on September 24, with a monthlong program of immersive art, live music and emerging technology running through October 18.

The Shanghai Exhibition Center is the main venue, hosting immersive performances, technology exhibitions, industry forums and concerts.

Shanghai's Audio-Visual Arts Carnival Opens
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: "Audio-Visual Wonderland" is inspired by traditional Chinese culture.

Among the festival's highlights is "Audio-Visual Wonderland," a free immersive show running from September 25 to September 27 in the second-floor West Hall 1.

For the first time, the historic space has been transformed into an immersive performance space, combining its original architectural features with large-scale stage installations and digital audiovisual technology.

Shanghai's Audio-Visual Arts Carnival Opens
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Traditional Chinese dancers move through a world of light and shadow.

The production uses 3D mapping, motion capture and LiDAR to bring live performers, physical sets and digital imagery together. Its three sections – "Tide of the Lion," "The Time-Space Box" and "Above the Tides" – draw on traditional Chinese culture and intangible cultural heritage while incorporating elements of Shanghai's urban landscape.

The carnival also features an audio-visual arts and technology exhibition, four international forums and two outdoor concerts presented with the China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Beyond the main venue, the program extends across Jing'an's commercial, cultural and waterfront landmarks.

The fourth "Shining Shanghai Light Up Jing'an" International Light Festival is running at Jing'an Park and along the Suzhou Creek waterfront through October 7.

From September 28 to October 7, the New Tech & Culture Innovation Festival will bring nearly 100 events to the Nanjing Road W. area. Jing'an will also roll out custom wristbands linking visitors to event information, bookings and on-site check-ins, with perks including discount coupons.

Editor: Li Qian

#Nanjing Road#Shanghai International Arts Festival#Suzhou Creek#Shanghai Exhibition Center#Shanghai#Nanjing#Suzhou
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