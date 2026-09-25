Shanghai's Audio-Visual Arts Carnival Opens

The inaugural International Audio-Visual Arts Carnival opened in Shanghai on September 24, with a monthlong program of immersive art, live music and emerging technology running through October 18. The Shanghai Exhibition Center is the main venue, hosting immersive performances, technology exhibitions, industry forums and concerts.

Credit: Ti Gong

Among the festival's highlights is "Audio-Visual Wonderland," a free immersive show running from September 25 to September 27 in the second-floor West Hall 1. For the first time, the historic space has been transformed into an immersive performance space, combining its original architectural features with large-scale stage installations and digital audiovisual technology.

Credit: Ti Gong