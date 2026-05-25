Shanghai's Much-Loved 'Scruffy Dog' Stays On

One of Shanghai's most viral attractions this spring was a shaggy 5.2-meter West Highland White Terrier topiary.

The flower-covered sculpture from the Shanghai International Flower Show, affectionately known as the "Scruffy Dog" by netizens, was supposed to be removed in May after the festival ended.

After an overwhelming public response, organizers plan to display it for at least three more months.

The giant dog's fluffy, slightly unruly "hairstyle" and playful expression made it a tourist and local favorite photo spot. The pet-friendly lawn attracted dog owners.

The sculpture has drawn many West Highland White Terrier owners to pose with their pets, and spontaneous "Westie meetups" have created a lively community atmosphere.

The "Scruffy Dog" has become one of Shanghai's latest urban cultural symbols. This month, organizers launched a public campaign to name the sculpture.