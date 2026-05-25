Shanghai's Much-Loved 'Scruffy Dog' Stays On
One of Shanghai's most viral attractions this spring was a shaggy 5.2-meter West Highland White Terrier topiary.
The flower-covered sculpture from the Shanghai International Flower Show, affectionately known as the "Scruffy Dog" by netizens, was supposed to be removed in May after the festival ended.
After an overwhelming public response, organizers plan to display it for at least three more months.
The giant dog's fluffy, slightly unruly "hairstyle" and playful expression made it a tourist and local favorite photo spot. The pet-friendly lawn attracted dog owners.
The sculpture has drawn many West Highland White Terrier owners to pose with their pets, and spontaneous "Westie meetups" have created a lively community atmosphere.
The "Scruffy Dog" has become one of Shanghai's latest urban cultural symbols. This month, organizers launched a public campaign to name the sculpture.
Local landscaping authorities now maintain the installation daily. To keep the giant dog photo-ready, staff water the sculpture every morning, trim its "fur" once a week, and quickly replace any damaged or withered plants, except on rainy days.
The sculpture is also part of Jing'an's cultural program. At a recent district light show, organizers installed nighttime lighting above the site and projected animated "Scruffy Dog" images onto Suzhou Creek buildings.
Its popularity has increased business traffic. Suhewan MixC World had 1.701 million visitors from April 18 to May 5, up 192 percent year over year, and sales rose 49 percent to 61.57 million yuan (US$9.04 million), thanks to attractions like the "Scruffy Dog."
According to the district, 41 percent of visitors came from outside Shanghai, and 2.7 percent of foot traffic was international.
Editor: Li Qian