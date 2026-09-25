Shanghai's Poly Yunjian Theater Unveils New Performance Season

The Shanghai Poly Yunjian Theater has announced 31 stage productions for its 2026–27 season, covering various genres such as drama, musicals, dance, traditional Chinese opera, and talk shows. As the season opener, the BBC-licensed interactive show "Bluey's Big Treasure" will bring joyful times to family audiences from October 10 to 11.

Credit: Ti Gong

Those who enjoy suspense will be able to see two works by Agatha Christie in the new season: "Spider's Web" and "Death on the Nile." The former is the famous mystery writer's only comedy. The Off-Broadway suspense play "A Party to Murder" will be staged in December. On the concert side, Taiwanese singer Pan Mei-chen will spend Christmas with audiences at the Poly Yunjian Theater. The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra's chamber music series and the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra's traditional Chinese music series will run throughout the season.

Credit: Ti Gong