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Shanghai's Poly Yunjian Theater Unveils New Performance Season

by Ma Yue
September 25, 2026
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The Shanghai Poly Yunjian Theater has announced 31 stage productions for its 2026–27 season, covering various genres such as drama, musicals, dance, traditional Chinese opera, and talk shows.

As the season opener, the BBC-licensed interactive show "Bluey's Big Treasure" will bring joyful times to family audiences from October 10 to 11.

Shanghai's Poly Yunjian Theater Unveils New Performance Season
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Posters of Agatha Christie's two suspense works "Spider's Web" and "Death on the Nile."

Those who enjoy suspense will be able to see two works by Agatha Christie in the new season: "Spider's Web" and "Death on the Nile." The former is the famous mystery writer's only comedy.

The Off-Broadway suspense play "A Party to Murder" will be staged in December.

On the concert side, Taiwanese singer Pan Mei-chen will spend Christmas with audiences at the Poly Yunjian Theater. The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra's chamber music series and the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra's traditional Chinese music series will run throughout the season.

Shanghai's Poly Yunjian Theater Unveils New Performance Season
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Posters of Shanghai Dance Theater's "Azure After the Rain" and Shaanxi People's Art Theater's "Protagonist."

Productions adapted from stories of Chinese historical figures will also shine on stage.

The Shanghai Dance Theater's "Azure After the Rain" and the large-scale historical drama "The Empress of China," starring veteran actress Liu Xiaoqing, will meet audiences in January.

The Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning work "Protagonist," presented by Shaanxi People's Art Theater, will take the stage in April.

If you go:

Address: No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Rd S., Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Editor: Ma Yue

#Songjiang#Shanghai
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