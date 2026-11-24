Nearly six months after unveiling its updated global strategy, global lighting giant Signify is making progress in sharpening its business focus, accelerating innovation and bringing smart lighting solutions into real-world applications.

At its Capital Markets Day event held at its global headquarters in the Netherlands in late June, the company outlined a strategy aimed at becoming a "more focused, better performing" organization, with an emphasis on greater structural clarity and operational speed.

Since then, Signify has continued to advance its smart lighting technologies and expand their applications across both professional and consumer markets.

The company has further enhanced its AI-powered Interact platform, extending its capabilities beyond traditional lighting energy efficiency to broader smart space management and more interactive lighting experiences.

Recently, Signify has upgraded AI-powered Interact with core capabilities to redefine lighting value, marking a significant evolution from traditional lighting energy efficiency to comprehensive smart space energy management and multimodal light interaction.

One example is the deployment of an AI-powered solution in a Shanghai office building , where lighting, HVAC controls and curtain systems are connected to support more integrated building management. The solution uses AI to help optimize building operations and improve energy efficiency.

At the 2026 Shanghai International Light Festival, the company introduced Interact Landmark Flex, bringing intelligent and interactive lighting capabilities to architectural and landscape lighting. The solution enables more dynamic interactions between lighting and its surroundings, opening up new possibilities for urban nightscapes.

These developments reflect Signify's long-term locally driven innovation initiatives.