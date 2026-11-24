Signify Smart Solutions and Local Innovation
Nearly six months after unveiling its updated global strategy, global lighting giant Signify is making progress in sharpening its business focus, accelerating innovation and bringing smart lighting solutions into real-world applications.
At its Capital Markets Day event held at its global headquarters in the Netherlands in late June, the company outlined a strategy aimed at becoming a "more focused, better performing" organization, with an emphasis on greater structural clarity and operational speed.
Since then, Signify has continued to advance its smart lighting technologies and expand their applications across both professional and consumer markets.
The company has further enhanced its AI-powered Interact platform, extending its capabilities beyond traditional lighting energy efficiency to broader smart space management and more interactive lighting experiences.
Recently, Signify has upgraded AI-powered Interact with core capabilities to redefine lighting value, marking a significant evolution from traditional lighting energy efficiency to comprehensive smart space energy management and multimodal light interaction.
One example is the deployment of an AI-powered solution in a Shanghai office building , where lighting, HVAC controls and curtain systems are connected to support more integrated building management. The solution uses AI to help optimize building operations and improve energy efficiency.
At the 2026 Shanghai International Light Festival, the company introduced Interact Landmark Flex, bringing intelligent and interactive lighting capabilities to architectural and landscape lighting. The solution enables more dynamic interactions between lighting and its surroundings, opening up new possibilities for urban nightscapes.
These developments reflect Signify's long-term locally driven innovation initiatives.
Signify China Chief Executive Officer Karl Yin stressed that China's lighting market is evolving as businesses and consumers place greater emphasis on energy efficiency, smart technologies and quality of life. For Signify, this presents opportunities to serve a broader range of needs through its professional lighting and consumer lighting businesses.
In the consumer market, the company continues to introduce new products that respond to changing lifestyles and home lighting needs. The Philips F9M floor lamp, for example, features a magnetic-track design that allows users to configure lighting more flexibly for different living spaces.
"China is an important market for Signify, with diverse customer needs and a dynamic business environment. Our focus is to stay close to the market, understand how these needs are changing and deliver products and solutions that create real value for our customers," said Karl.
Looking ahead, Signify will continue to build on its global strategy while strengthening its business in China, bringing together its expertise in professional and consumer lighting to capture emerging market opportunities.
Editor: Li Qian