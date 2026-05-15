Sino-French Citywalk, an Open-air Lesson in History, Urban Changes

More than 40 teachers and students from China and abroad stepped out of the classroom and onto Jing'an's streets this week, joining a citywalk that turned Shanghai into an open-air lesson in history and urban change.

The group, from the SJTU Paris Elite Institute of Technology (SPEIT), a Sino-French engineering program co-founded by Shanghai Jiao Tong University and ParisTech, traced a route through the downtown district's historic streets and landmarks, including the Shanghai Exhibition Center, the shikumen-style complex Zhangyuan, and the historic Shaanxi Road N.