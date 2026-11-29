Credit: Ti Gong

The 2026 Universities 100 Miles Relay National Final concluded in Xuhui District on Sunday, with over 80 university teams from home and abroad competing in the 10-person, 160-kilometer team relay competition. All finalists earned their spots through year-round qualifiers and seven regional events. The field included teams from University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Macau University of Science and Technology, as well as Sino-foreign cooperative universities including Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and University of Nottingham-Ningbo.

Credit: Ti Gong

The race started from 8am. By noon, the decisive G leg set off, with Tian Xiangxi of Southwest University taking the lead and steadily extending the team's advantage. Ultimately, Southwest University claimed its inaugural championship with a total time of 9 hours, 26 minutes and 1 second. Lanzhou Jiaotong University and Huazhong University of Science and Technology finished second and third, respectively. All three podium teams have set their best-ever records in the history of the 100 Miles Relay.

Credit: Ti Gong