Credit: Ti Gong

Nearly 80 international students gathered in Shanghai's Minhang District recently to play badminton, eat Indonesian snacks, and make new friends. The event, held at the Beyond Borders Badminton Center in Huacao Town, drew students from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and other countries, representing over ten Shanghai universities, including Fudan University and East China University of Science and Technology.

Credit: Ti Gong

The event, which was organized by PERMIT Shanghai, an association of Indonesian students in the city, provided participants with an opportunity to socialize outside of their respective campuses. Badminton, one of Southeast Asia's most popular sports, has served as a forum to bring students from many nations together. It also arranges corporate visits and other activities to enable overseas students to discover Shanghai and develop a better knowledge of China.

Credit: Ti Gong

Participants also got a taste of Indonesian gastronomic culture after they were served Indonesian instant noodles and biscuits. The competition also showcases Huacao's international community engagement efforts. A community hub for overseas Chinese that combined food culture, community gatherings, and social networking was established. Southeast Asian cuisine plays a particular role in introducing visitors to the history and cultural heritage of overseas Chinese communities.

Credit: Ti Gong