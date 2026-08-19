Summer Holidays Bring Slew of Lively Activities for Residents

With the summer holidays in full flow, the latest section of the Chunshen Wonderful Life Season is bringing Minhang residents a full range of fun activities, bazaars, and leisure events.

On August 2, the stage lights came on in the atrium of Hongqiao Qianwan Incity MEGA as the semi-finals of the "Voice of Minhang" 2026 Citizens' Singing Championship were held, with 20 contestants competing for 10 places in the final.

From the preliminary rounds to the semifinals, the singing competition has been held at various shopping malls and cultural and tourist landmarks across Minhang District. The event has now become more than just a competitive contest, but rather a musical gathering for the local community.

The semifinals saw the interweaving of a variety of vocal styles, including folk, bel canto and pop. Some participants won applause with their high notes, others silenced the audience with their nuanced storytelling, whilst still others left a lasting impression with their distinctive stage presence. At this stage of the competition, it is no longer merely a contest of pitch, rhythm and tone, but rather a test of whether contestants can convey their own unique expression through the singing.

Once the competition began, crowds gradually gathered around the stage and during breaks in the contest, many spectators headed to the food and drink area, cafés and retail outlets at the shopping mall, some waited until after the competition to have dinner, whilst others took their children to continue strolling the mall and enjoying the entertainment.

Earlier on July 18, "Summer Friends Festival" also officially kicked off at Hongqiao Qianwan Incity MEGA. Running through August-end, it brings together diverse activities, including musical performances and family-friendly water play areas, to create a two-month-long summer social and leisure extravaganza.

The debut pop-up store of Eteecy, a popular soft, calm, and cozy illustrated character originating from South Korea, has also opened at the mall.