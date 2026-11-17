The most recent urban redevelopment and construction initiatives in Minhang have attained significantly new milestones.

Credit: Ti Gong

Caobao Road expressway project reaches tunnel milestone The western tunnel of the Caobao Road Expressway has been connected to its eastern counterpart, marking progress on the project. The 7.2-kilometer expressway consists of underground tunnels and elevated road sections, with six lanes in each direction and a design speed of 60 kilometers per hour. The main tunnel and elevated sections are scheduled to open to traffic in 2027. Once operational, it is expected to cut travel time between the Jiamin Elevated Road and the Middle Ring Road to about 10 minutes. The project will strengthen southwest Shanghai's road network and improve connections between districts around the Hongqiao International Open Hub.

Credit: Ti Gong

New Parks along Luheng Road to open by year-end Two new parks covering a combined area of more than 33,000 square meters are under construction along the Luheng Road, with both expected to open by the end of this year. The projects are designed to enhance public spaces while preserving existing greenery. Mature metasequoia and camphor trees will be retained and integrated into the new landscape. Plans also include restoring aquatic habitats and improving vegetation along the riverbanks. The parks will feature landscaped walls, pergolas, activity spaces, shaded seating areas and walking paths. Once completed, the parks will bring more green space to the northern gateway of Pujin Subdistrict, giving local residents more places to relax, exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

A new green corner for Huacao Town A former vacant plot east of Fanxing Road has been transformed into Tianqu Park. The park's rural-inspired design reflects the attachment to traditional countryside life among residents who relocated to the area, giving the park its distinctive character. Covering about 8,000 square meters, the park features a 550-meter-long, 15-meter-wide landscaped corridor inspired by the changing seasons and traditional farming life. Two entrances provide access from surrounding communities. An umbrella-shaped pavilion offers shelter from the sun and rain, while the adjacent Hongwei River greenway features fitness equipment, benches, lawn seating areas and children's play spaces for residents of all ages.