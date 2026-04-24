Wellington College Education (China) and Lujiazui Group: A 14-Year Partnership Redefining Urban Education in Qiantan

When Wellington College International Shanghai broke ground on construction in Qiantan in 2012, the district was still taking shape as one of Pudong's newest strategic zones. Fourteen years later, that early bet has paid off – not just for the school, but for the entire neighborhood. On April 18, as Pudong marked 36 years since its opening-up, Wellington College Education (China) and Lujiazui Group formalized what had long been an organic collaboration: a strategic partnership aimed at turning Qiantan into a model international community where education, industry, and urban life intersect.

More than a school in neighborhood Wellington's presence in Qiantan began with a single campus, Wellington College International Shanghai. In 2018, the founding of Hiba Academy Shanghai filled the gap in high-quality bilingual education in the Qiantan area. Today, Wellington College Education (China) serves over 3,000 students with more than 700 staff in Shanghai. But the partnership's ambitions extend well beyond enrollment numbers. The new agreement combines Wellington's international curriculum and Hiba's bilingual curriculum, teaching expertise, and global resources with Lujiazui Group's strengths in urban planning, corporate networks, and community services. It's a model that treats education not as a standalone amenity, but as a catalyst woven into the district's broader development strategy. Concrete plans include cross-disciplinary programs in technology, finance, and sustainability, giving students access to internships and mentorship through Lujiazui's extensive corporate ties. Joint forums will connect educators with industry leaders, helping bridge classroom learning with evolving market demands.

When students become city-makers The partnership's reach goes beyond career preparation. At this year's Shanghai International Flower Show, a Hiba Shanghai student-led project offered a glimpse of what's possible when young people engage directly with their city. "TimeGate," a large-scale public art installation at Qiantan Leisure Park, reimagined Shanghai's iconic shikumen alleyway houses through hundreds of UV-printed acrylic panels. Created by Hiba Academy Shanghai's CueCraft Light & Sound Society, the piece featured creative student photography of daily Shanghai life accompanied by ambient neighborhood sounds. The project took months of planning: site surveys, school-wide photo submissions, custom fabrication, and the painstaking installation of each panel. What started as a student project became a public dialogue with the city itself.