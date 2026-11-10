Henkel Champions Innovation and Sustainability Under the Theme 'Future Ready!' at CIIE
Building on 150 years of innovation and more than 50 years of deep roots in China, Henkel is showcasing a diverse business portfolio and a range of cutting-edge, sustainable technologies under the theme "Future Ready!" at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE).
Henkel said the theme underscores its goal to turn change into opportunity and improve future through innovation, sustainability, and responsibility.
The booth is organized into six zones – Brand Origins, Local Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing, Future Industries, Lifestyle Technology, Sustainability and Responsibility, and "Future Ready!" – linking global technologies with China's industrial scenarios and consumer demand.
"We remain confident in the long-term development of the Chinese market and are proud to contribute to the high-quality development of China's industrial and consumer goods sectors through our technology, brand, and innovation capabilities," said Anna An, president of Henkel China.
"The CIIE is an important platform for China's high-level opening-up, serving as a bridge for us to deepen exchanges and cooperation and share development opportunities. We will continue to leverage our global strengths, strengthen local innovation and collaboration, respond to market demands with innovative technologies and branded products, and create long-term value together with our customers and partners," she said.
Founded in Germany in 1876, Henkel is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2026. It entered the Chinese market in 1971 with its first representative office in Hong Kong.
The company employs more than 4,000 people in China across nearly 30 plants, offices, R&D and technical centers, and a professional hair academy, spanning its two strategic businesses: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands.
A history wall traces the company's milestones, showcasing its journey from founding to expansion – transitioning from consumer goods into industrial adhesives and evolving from a German enterprise to a global business operating in over 70 countries. It also highlights Henkel's 55-year presence in China, including its support for the restoration of the Mutianyu Great Wall and the establishment of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai.
In advanced manufacturing, Henkel highlights local production bases such as its new Kunpeng plant in Shandong Province, where standardized systems, lean improvement and cross-factory coordination enhance quality, delivery and supply reliability. Green-factory initiatives and digital, automated processes make production more transparent and efficient while cutting energy and water use and reducing environmental impact.
Its global R&D network, including a consumer-goods R&D center in Asia and an adhesive innovation experience center, turns frontier technologies into products for consumers and industry.
The Future Industries zone spotlights the materials underpinning tomorrow's technologies. For AI data centers, Henkel offers advanced chip packaging, underfill, die attach and high-thermal-conductivity interface materials that draw heat away and keep systems stable under heavy loads. For AI devices such as phones, AI PCs, XR headsets and wearables, its solutions address thinness, heat dissipation and reliability. For humanoid robots, it provides bonding, thermal management, e-skin, and repairable solutions for dexterous hands, sensors and joints.
In mobility, Henkel presents automotive-grade semiconductor packaging, damping coatings that cut rail vibration and noise, specialty tapes, EMI shielding, and automated dispensing that trims weight and carbon footprint. OEM-grade collision repair and debonding-on-demand technology, which keeps joints strong in use but allows controlled dismantling for recycling, supports battery circularity, while high-performance adhesives keep industrial drones flying longer.
The Lifestyle Technology zone features premium haircare from Shiseido Professional, scalp-care ranges from Schwarzkopf, and salon-quality products from Sassoon, alongside Persil's enzyme detergent, which delivers triple cleaning power even in 20°C cold washes. Personal-care innovations such as the EASYFLOW adhesive concept and "good house" construction solutions round out a holistic approach to better living.
Under Sustainability and Responsibility, Henkel showcases paper barrier coatings for recyclable packaging, solvent-free and mono-material adhesives for flexible packaging, and TAPE OUT, an automated adhesive case-sealing system that replaces conventional tape and saves about 5 grams of virgin plastic per box. Solutions for offshore wind and marine infrastructure extend reliability across the asset lifecycle.
On its 150th year, Henkel is pairing a century and a half of pioneering spirit with local innovation to help advance high-quality development across the country's industrial and consumer sectors.
Editor: Li Qian