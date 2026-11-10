Henkel Champions Innovation and Sustainability Under the Theme 'Future Ready!' at CIIE

Building on 150 years of innovation and more than 50 years of deep roots in China, Henkel is showcasing a diverse business portfolio and a range of cutting-edge, sustainable technologies under the theme "Future Ready!" at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE). Henkel said the theme underscores its goal to turn change into opportunity and improve future through innovation, sustainability, and responsibility. The booth is organized into six zones – Brand Origins, Local Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing, Future Industries, Lifestyle Technology, Sustainability and Responsibility, and "Future Ready!" – linking global technologies with China's industrial scenarios and consumer demand.

Credit: Ti Gong

"We remain confident in the long-term development of the Chinese market and are proud to contribute to the high-quality development of China's industrial and consumer goods sectors through our technology, brand, and innovation capabilities," said Anna An, president of Henkel China. "The CIIE is an important platform for China's high-level opening-up, serving as a bridge for us to deepen exchanges and cooperation and share development opportunities. We will continue to leverage our global strengths, strengthen local innovation and collaboration, respond to market demands with innovative technologies and branded products, and create long-term value together with our customers and partners," she said. Founded in Germany in 1876, Henkel is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2026. It entered the Chinese market in 1971 with its first representative office in Hong Kong. The company employs more than 4,000 people in China across nearly 30 plants, offices, R&D and technical centers, and a professional hair academy, spanning its two strategic businesses: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands.

A history wall traces the company's milestones, showcasing its journey from founding to expansion – transitioning from consumer goods into industrial adhesives and evolving from a German enterprise to a global business operating in over 70 countries. It also highlights Henkel's 55-year presence in China, including its support for the restoration of the Mutianyu Great Wall and the establishment of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai. In advanced manufacturing, Henkel highlights local production bases such as its new Kunpeng plant in Shandong Province, where standardized systems, lean improvement and cross-factory coordination enhance quality, delivery and supply reliability. Green-factory initiatives and digital, automated processes make production more transparent and efficient while cutting energy and water use and reducing environmental impact. Its global R&D network, including a consumer-goods R&D center in Asia and an adhesive innovation experience center, turns frontier technologies into products for consumers and industry.

Credit: Ti Gong