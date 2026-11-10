Zhangyuan: Where the World Meets in Shanghai
by Li QianNovember 10, 2026
Share Article:
A century ago, Zhangyuan was Shanghai's it-spot – first outdoor electric lighting, bicycle race, roller coaster and water ride. It even hosted Sai Zhen Hui (赛珍会), a fair bringing together goods from around the world!
Fast-forward to today, and Zhangyuan is still where global brands meet Shanghai culture.
This year, it's bringing that fair vibe to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) – think global launches, Shanghai flair and plenty of hands-on fun.
And here's the big one: international jewelry and watch brands are already tapping into the perks of Zhangyuan's dedicated bonded warehouse services.
Come with us as we go from the CIIE booth straight into Zhangyuan!
Editor: Li Qian
#CIIE#China International Import Expo#Shanghai
Share Article:
In Case You Missed It...
Latest Articles
FEATURED
Zhangyuan: Where the World Meets in Shanghai
@ Shine
Nov 10, 2026
Zhangyuan: Where the World Meets in Shanghai
@ ShineNov 10, 2026
[See & Be Seen]
[See & Be Seen] Italian Innovation Awards, What's 2,000 Years Among Friends?
The annual Corradino Italian innovation awards winners and gallery for 2026
[General]
Beyond Successful Surgery: World-Class Sports Rehabilitation Research Institute Opens at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital
The Sports Rehabilitation Research Institute at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital is open. The hospital's orthopedic expertise and translational research underpin this institute.
Beyond Successful Surgery: World-Class Sports Rehabilitation Research Institute Opens at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital
Beyond Successful Surgery: World-Class Sports Rehabilitation Research Institute Opens at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital
Popular Reads
1
Small Companies, Big Market: The Quiet Battle to Get New Zealand Brands onto Chinese Shelves
2
CIIE Report Offers Vital Tips for Chinese Firms 'Going Global'
3
Global Craft Takes Center Stage as Shanghai Artwork Trade Week Opens
4