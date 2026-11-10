Zhangyuan: Where the World Meets in Shanghai

A century ago, Zhangyuan was Shanghai's it-spot – first outdoor electric lighting, bicycle race, roller coaster and water ride. It even hosted Sai Zhen Hui (赛珍会), a fair bringing together goods from around the world!

Fast-forward to today, and Zhangyuan is still where global brands meet Shanghai culture.

This year, it's bringing that fair vibe to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) – think global launches, Shanghai flair and plenty of hands-on fun.

And here's the big one: international jewelry and watch brands are already tapping into the perks of Zhangyuan's dedicated bonded warehouse services.

Come with us as we go from the CIIE booth straight into Zhangyuan!