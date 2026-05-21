[Final Call] Charles Yang's Viral Rise Lands in Shanghai Saturday

Credit: Ti Gong

At some point in the last year, your group chat – or maybe the algorithm itself – served you a video of a violinist singing Sam Cooke with the kind of raw emotion usually reserved for people having public breakdowns or winning Olympic medals. You stopped scrolling. You watched it twice. Maybe three times. The musician was Charles Yang, the Grammy-winning violinist and vocalist whose spontaneous encore performance with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra went massively viral, racking up over 10 million cumulative views. Yes, the musicianship is unreal. But what really pulled people in was the feeling of the performance itself: emotionally direct and unguarded, and refreshingly free of the stiffness many people still associate with classical music culture. This Saturday, Yang brings that same virtuosity and "what's this guy gonna do next?" energy to Shanghai Concert Hall alongside longtime collaborator and pianist Peter Dugan. The program moves between Ravel, Gershwin, Bartók, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, jazz standards, and original compositions with a fluency that makes the transitions feel natural rather than performatively "genre-bending."

And before the words "genre-blending classical crossover" trigger flashbacks to orchestra-backed Queen medleys and other over-earnest attempts to make classical music "fun": relax. This is not that. What Yang and Dugan do feels less like fusion for novelty's sake and more like two absurdly gifted musicians following connections that were probably always there. Yang described both musicians as coming from deeply classical backgrounds while also having spent years "living in other musical languages." "Gershwin and Ravel inspired one another. Bartók reimagined Romanian folk dances through his own compositional voice. Sam Cooke shaped soul and R&B through sophisticated harmonic language," he told CNS ahead of the show. "Chopin and Liszt arranging the popular tunes of their day isn't really so different from what we're doing in this program." Also, Yang can really sing. Like, genuinely sing. Not "classical musician attempting vocals" sing.

Dugan, for his part, is no sideman. The concert pianist, composer, host of NPR's From the Top, and frequent Joshua Bell collaborator has been playing with Yang since their Juilliard days, and the chemistry is obvious. "Peter might hear a harmonic possibility that pulls things one way, while I'm thinking more about narrative or emotional pacing," Yang said. "But those disagreements are productive because neither of us is trying to 'win.' Usually, the music tells us pretty quickly when something is working and when it isn't." That looseness is probably why the performances land so well live. There's virtuosity, yes – considerable virtuosity – but also spontaneity, humor, warmth. At times, it sounds less like a formal recital than two musicians genuinely trying to surprise each other in real time.

Credit: Kevin Condon

The duo just came off a sold-out show in Hong Kong. For Yang, though, the Shanghai stop carries something more personal. His mother – his first violin teacher – studied at the Shanghai Conservatory, which makes returning here feel, in his words, "like retracing part of my own musical lineage." On previous visits, he's spent time working with young local musicians whose curiosity stayed with him long after he left. "That spirit of exploration is incredibly inspiring to me," he says. "It's the kind of mentality that keeps music evolving and moving forward." The show is this Saturday. If you've been waiting for a reason to finally set foot in a concert hall – or just want to hear two world-class musicians tear through an unusually good program – this is a great place to start. To buy tickets, scan this QR code: