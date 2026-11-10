[Last Call] The Interchamber JOB Fair Is Back

Once a year a few hundred people in Shanghai iron the good shirt, print their CV on the heavy paper, and practice saying "I'm a fast learner" into the bathroom mirror until it almost sounds true. This year that day is Saturday, November 14. And my friends, it got bigger. Quick Take: The Benelux Chamber of Commerce (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, aka the three countries you keep forgetting are three countries) has roped in FinnCham and SwissCham for the 2026 InterChamber Career Fair. Three chambers. Five countries. That's a lot of chambers. The organizers are calling it the largest career fair they've ever put on. Big talk. We'll allow it. It's free, too. Bring a pen. Bring two pens.

What is it: Speed dating, basically, except the other person has a dental plan. Companies from the participating chambers set up booths in the main hall, you wander around in a lanyard with a firm, confident, slightly damp handshake, and everybody agrees to pretend this is not deeply awkward. There's a Networking Café running all day, which is a polite way of saying coffee. Lots of coffee. Four coffee breaks on the schedule. Somebody over there understands the human condition. Over in the side hall there's a seminar track. CEIBS kicks it off at 11am with "Playful Leadership in the AI-Human Hybrid Workplace" (no, I don't know either, but now I want to find out), and three more sessions are on the books with content still to be confirmed. For context: last year's edition, the third Sino-Benelux Career Fair, crammed 26 exhibitors and more than 230 registered attendees into one room in Jing'an, plus workshops from FrieslandCampina, Fudan University and Randstad China. This one's supposed to be bigger. Imagine the hand sanitizer budget.

The whole thing has the backing of the participating chambers, and the venue this time is a school. An actual school. You'll be networking where small children learn French. Which is to say: this is not some dude with a clipboard outside a metro exit. This is legit. Imagine that. Who's Hiring: Here's who has confirmed they'll be in the room, scouting for talent. Alphabetical order, because we don't play favorites. Abacare: Insurance broker helping expats and companies in China sort out health, life and business coverage. Acclime: Corporate services firm working across Asia: company setup, accounting, tax, payroll and HR. The people who know where the chop goes. AluK China: Aluminium systems for windows, doors and facades. Buildings need those. Auramarine: Finnish maker of fuel supply and treatment systems for ships and power plants. Belimo: Swiss maker of actuators, valves and sensors for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The reason the office is 22 degrees. Bertschi Logistics: Swiss, international logistics company. They specialize in the transportation, storage and supply-chain management of chemicals worldwide, using road, rail and maritime transport. Essential Learning Group (ELG): Education services group, in China since 2006, supporting children with special and diverse learning needs through schooling, therapy and assessment. Campuses in Putuo and Minhang. JET IT Services: Shanghai IT outfit, founded in 2018, running managed IT support, networks and connectivity for international companies in China. Kone: Finnish elevator and escalator heavyweight. Odds are you've already ridden in one today. M&M: Freight forwarding and logistics, from sea and air freight to customs and warehousing. MacGregor: Finnish maker of cargo and offshore load-handling equipment for the maritime industry. Pacific Prime: International health insurance broker for individuals, families and companies. Royal Ahrend: Dutch office furniture and workplace design. Yes, it's the chair company with a royal title.