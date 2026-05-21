New Cruise Season Begins at Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal

​South Korean tourists pose for a photo during a welcoming event at Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal. [Photo/Liu Xin for Shanghai Observer]

Costa Serena, a Concordia-class cruise ship carrying nearly 2,800 South Korean tourists, berthed at Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai on May 19, signaling the start of the new cruise season.

Coinciding with the 16th China Tourism Day, a cultural and tourism event along the Baoshan waterfront welcomed visitors, highlighting what is expected to be a busy year for the terminal.

A vibrant welcome ceremony featured dragon and lion dances, classical music performances, magic shows, calligraphy demonstrations, intangible cultural heritage displays, and cultural and creative products.

The Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort unveiled a package of tourism benefits covering dining, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment.

Looking ahead, on Aug 1, 2026, MSC Bellissima, a Meraviglia-class cruise ship operated by MSC Cruises, is scheduled to return to Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal. The vessel will operate 15 selected voyages spanning the summer vacation period, Mid-Autumn Festival, and National Day holidays, calling at popular destinations including Jeju Island, Busan, Okinawa, Fukuoka, and Sasebo under relevant visa-free arrangements.

As the first cruise company to launch the Shanghai–Busan dual-homeport route, MSC Cruises will offer 11 dual-homeport voyages and two Busan transfer-port voyages during the summer and autumn seasons, further strengthening regional cruise connectivity.

Nearly 10,000 international cruise passengers boarding in South Korea are expected to join one-day exploration tours of Shanghai, visiting iconic attractions such as the Bund, Yuyuan Garden, Xintiandi, and Jade Buddha Temple.

In 2026, several international cruise ships, including MS Westerdam, Mein Schiff 6, and Costa Serena, will resume calls at Shanghai. In addition, MSC Magnifica will make its first call to the city as part of its global itinerary.

Data show that Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal accounts for 50 percent of cruise ship calls and handles more than 70 percent of inbound and outbound cruise passenger traffic nationwide.

Riding the wave of cross-border tourism reforms and innovative cruise routes, Baoshan district is positioning itself as a key gateway for Shanghai’s burgeoning cruise industry. The district is ramping up port capacity and rolling out enhanced services to welcome international travelers, ensuring that each visit to Shanghai is seamless, memorable, and brimming with exploration opportunities.