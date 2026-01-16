[Policy Spotlight]
Shanghai
Fanuc

Baoshan Aims to Build Global Hub for Humanoid Robots

by Yang Jian
January 16, 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Two humanoid robots box during a demonstration at Wisdom Bay science and technology park in Baoshan.

Shanghai's northern Baoshan District is establishing itself as a leading hub for humanoid robotics, supported by a new initiative aimed at developing a world-class business environment.

On Friday, the district launched its "2026 Business Environment Action Plan" to remove hurdles for tech firms through a "zero-interference" policy.

The action plan shifts government focus from basic administrative assistance to long-term legal and institutional support.

"We aim to turn the 'problem list' into a 'growth list' to support our strategic goals," said Li Chenhao, the Party secretary of Baoshan. He told entrepreneurs that the district would be their "strongest supporter" during this new development phase.

The district produces one-ninth of China's industrial robots and one-third of Shanghai's total output. It currently hosts nearly 300 robotics and equipment companies, including industry leaders such as Fanuc and Unitree.

The strategy is part of the city's broader push to build 100 billion-yuan industrial clusters. By improving the business environment, Baoshan said it plans to attract global investment and top-tier talent to drive high-quality growth.

The new "10 Actions for Smart Manufacturing" focuses on moving robots from the laboratory to the factory floor. An Innovation Center will provide startups with engineering test platforms and "real-world" workshops to test humanoid models in actual industrial settings.

Baoshan is also launching a "Smart Partner Plan." The initiative encourages large "chain-leading" firms to collaborate with smaller startups, creating a complete ecosystem from smart hardware to industrial AI models.

To support innovation, the district is implementing a "Zero Interference" policy. It limits unnecessary government inspections, giving companies a "quiet environment" to focus on research and development.

Shanghai launched its 2026 business environment action plan on January 4 to accelerate the development of a world-class business environment and support the city's high-quality growth.

