China issues new regulation on exit-entry administration

​Visitors wait in line for entry procedures at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/VCG]

China issued a new regulation on July 31 to strengthen overseas travel risk management, clarify requirements for exit and entry applications, tighten controls on certain departures and arrivals, and regulate intermediary services.

The regulation, comprising 19 articles and taking effect on Sept 15, aims to standardize exit-entry management, protect travelers' lawful rights and interests, and safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

An official statement said the rules were introduced as China's high-level opening-up advances and new challenges emerge in cross-border travel and exit-entry services.

Under the regulation, foreign affairs and culture and tourism authorities, together with Chinese diplomatic missions overseas, must promptly issue security alerts and travel risk warnings based on wars, armed conflicts, public security conditions, natural disasters, accidents, and infectious disease outbreaks.

Immigration authorities must remind citizens applying for travel documents or undergoing border inspections to exercise caution when traveling to high-risk destinations. Those who still need to travel will be advised to monitor local conditions and strengthen safety precautions.

Authorities may, when necessary, discourage travel to destinations subject to the highest-level warning or where serious threats to personal safety occur frequently.

Applicants for exit documents must provide truthful and lawful grounds for travel and cooperate with identity and purpose verification. Organizations and individuals issuing invitation letters will be responsible for the authenticity of the information provided. Immigration authorities may refuse to issue travel documents or permit departure when false materials or statements are submitted.

Individuals may also be restricted from leaving China if they have been administratively detained for fraudulently obtaining travel documents or illegally crossing borders, committed crimes overseas that harm national security or interests, or violated export control or technology trade rules in ways that may threaten industrial or technological security.

Foreign nationals applying for Chinese visas, entry, stay, or residence must likewise provide truthful information and cooperate with identity and purpose verification. Entry may be denied to those who submit false materials, have been criminally punished for obstructing border administration, or have received administrative penalties for fraudulently obtaining documents or illegally entering or leaving China.

Immigration and visa authorities will also implement entry restrictions on foreign nationals listed under countermeasure lists, unreliable entity lists, malicious entity lists, or otherwise subject to restrictive measures established under Chinese law.

The regulation also introduces a filing system for exit-entry intermediary services. Agencies providing paid policy consultation, document application assistance, and procedural services must register with local immigration authorities within 15 days of establishment. Existing agencies must complete registration within 90 days after the regulation takes effect.

Intermediaries are prohibited from publishing false information, using exaggerated or misleading publicity, submitting or assisting in the submission of false materials, or helping clients improperly obtain visas, residence permits, passports, or other documents.

Guo Yongliang, a professor at the China People's Police University, said China recorded more than 697 million exit-entry trips in 2025, a record high. As traveler profiles, travel scenarios, and demands for rights protection continue to evolve, exit-entry authorities face greater expectations to safeguard people's lawful rights and interests, he said.

Guo said the regulation establishes a coordinated protection mechanism covering the entire journey before, during and after overseas travel. Measures, including advance travel risk warnings, more efficient services, and clearer channels for seeking remedies, extend State protection throughout cross-border travel and give citizens greater confidence in their safety overseas.

Note: The English text is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Source: China Daily Website