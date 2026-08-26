New City Five-Year Plan Charts Upgrades for Huangpu River, Suzhou Creek

Shanghai unveiled a new development blueprint for the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek waterfronts on Wednesday, mapping out the next five years of upgrades along the city's two signature waterways.

Since the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025), over 110 kilometers of riverbanks have been opened to the public, with more than six square kilometers of new green space and public areas added.

The waterfront has become a magnet for culture, sports, and tourism, hosting over 800 major events in 2025 and drawing 170 million visits.

The new plan outlines a framework: one overarching vision of a globally influential waterfront, two development phases leading to 2030 and 2035, respectively, and seven measurable targets covering public space, quality of life, cultural tourism, core urban functions, and smart governance.

Key upgrades include expanding connected riverbanks by another four kilometers on main waterways and 48km on tributaries, adding a square kilometer – about 140 football pitches – of green space along the Huangpu River and revitalizing another one square kilometer along Suzhou Creek. The plan also prioritizes child-friendly facilities, accessible services, and smarter management systems.

Functionally, the waterfronts will boost integrated cultural, commercial, tourism, and sports development. Economic clusters – from the digital economy hub in Yangpu District to an artificial intelligence (AI) cluster on the West Bund in Xuhui District and a tech innovation zone at Grand NeoBay in Minhang District – will anchor future growth.