New City Five-Year Plan Charts Upgrades for Huangpu River, Suzhou Creek
Shanghai unveiled a new development blueprint for the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek waterfronts on Wednesday, mapping out the next five years of upgrades along the city's two signature waterways.
Since the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025), over 110 kilometers of riverbanks have been opened to the public, with more than six square kilometers of new green space and public areas added.
The waterfront has become a magnet for culture, sports, and tourism, hosting over 800 major events in 2025 and drawing 170 million visits.
The new plan outlines a framework: one overarching vision of a globally influential waterfront, two development phases leading to 2030 and 2035, respectively, and seven measurable targets covering public space, quality of life, cultural tourism, core urban functions, and smart governance.
Key upgrades include expanding connected riverbanks by another four kilometers on main waterways and 48km on tributaries, adding a square kilometer – about 140 football pitches – of green space along the Huangpu River and revitalizing another one square kilometer along Suzhou Creek. The plan also prioritizes child-friendly facilities, accessible services, and smarter management systems.
Functionally, the waterfronts will boost integrated cultural, commercial, tourism, and sports development. Economic clusters – from the digital economy hub in Yangpu District to an artificial intelligence (AI) cluster on the West Bund in Xuhui District and a tech innovation zone at Grand NeoBay in Minhang District – will anchor future growth.
Governance will shift from management to co-governance, with full online services for all connected riverbank sections by 2030.
Accessibility and inclusive design are central to the plan. Along both riversides, pedestrian pathways, ramps, and public facilities will be upgraded to ensure barrier-free access for seniors, children, and people with disabilities.
Meanwhile, fashion consumption and lifestyle retail will be integrated into waterfront spaces, with shopping, pop-up boutiques, and designer experiences turning the banks into vibrant destinations for both leisure and retail.
To better connect the two sides of the Huangpu River, the plan calls for a stronger cross-river transport system, including new bridges and tunnels to improve mobility between the east and west banks. At the same time, publicly accessible open spaces will continue to expand, offering more room for recreation, social gatherings, and community events.
On the West Bund, the plan accelerates the transformation of former industrial sites into cultural and creative hubs, blending art museums, fashion showrooms, and riverside dining with green promenades and bike paths.
As one of the city's most dynamic waterfront districts, Xuhui will serve as a model for integrating open space, public access, and contemporary urban living.
Editor: Xu Qing