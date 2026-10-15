[SH Transit] Pudong T3 Takes Shape Ahead of Planned 2028 Opening

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Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Pudong International Airport began lifting a roof weighing about 6,000 metric tons into place at its new Terminal 3 on Tuesday, advancing construction of a terminal planned to be ready for use in 2028. The operation involves the terminal's international main building. Once the lift is complete, that building's steel structure will be topped out, the Shanghai Airport Authority said. Further roofing, exterior cladding and interior work will follow. For passengers, the bigger change will be the additional space and capacity at an airport already handling more travelers than it was designed for.

Credit: Ti Gong

Room to grow T3 is the centerpiece of Pudong's fourth-phase expansion, which began in January 2022. It sits south of Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and the satellite terminal. Designed to handle 50 million passengers annually, T3 will bring the airport's total planned capacity to 130 million a year. Pudong handled nearly 85 million passengers in 2025, compared with a designed capacity of 80 million, according to figures the airport operator presented at a July briefing. T3's layout calls for separate domestic and international buildings linked by a central transport hub. Plans include shorter walking distances between connecting flights and automated baggage handling.

Credit: Ti Gong