[SH Transit] Shanghai Speeds Up Work On Five New High-Speed Rail Stations

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Credit: Ti Gong

Commuters in Pudong currently need to cross the entire city to catch a bullet train at Hongqiao Railway Station. That is about to change. Shanghai is building five new high-speed rail stations over the next three years: Shanghai East, Baoshan, Chongming, Jinshan and Fengxian. The first, Shanghai East Railway Station, is scheduled to open in July 2027. Xiao Hui, director of the Shanghai Transport Commission, said in an April broadcast that the project is a landmark project for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, offering one-stop access to high-speed rail, urban railway, Metro lines, buses and the airport.

Credit: Imaginechina

Shanghai East: A second gateway for the city Shanghai East Railroad Station is 5 kilometers from Pudong International Airport Terminal 1 in Zhuqiao Town, Pudong New Area. The site is the heart of the Eastern Hub development. With 15 platforms and 30 tracks, the 160,000-square-meter station building will cover over 1.3 million square meters. It will be Shanghai's second-largest railroad station by platform and track after Hongqiao. The design draws on the magnolia, Shanghai's city flower, which is worked into the building's shape and decor. The station will bring airport check-in into the rail terminal, with airline counters and security just a 250-meter walk from the train platforms. The station's main structure is more than half complete, and officials hope to finish it by 2026, before testing and opening in July 2027.

Baoshan: A double-deck hub in the north Baoshan Station is coming up in Yanghang Town, just outside the city's Outer Ring Road. It is designed with two levels of tracks stacked on top of each other – an elevated deck for the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu line and an underground level for the Shanghai-Nantong line. That layout makes Baoshan only the second double-deck rail station in China, after Beijing's Fengtai Station. The station is expected to handle about 148,000 passengers a day, or 54 million a year. Its 81,000-square-meter station building sits inside a wider complex of roughly 485,000 square meters. It will connect to Metro Line 19, which terminates at the station. District officials said the area around the station will combine transit with commercial, cultural and exhibition space. Construction started in April 2025. Baoshan Station is due to open by June 30, 2027, alongside Shanghai East.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Chongming: the island's first railway station Chongming Station near Chengqiao Town is about 1.5 kilometers from the district's downtown. It will be the first railway station on the island. A Yangtze River tunnel links the station to Taicang in Jiangsu Province. A 15.4-meter shield machine bridged the riverbed to a shaft on the southern bank to complete the underwater tunnel boring on July 30. The drive set a world record for a continuous run by a shield machine of that size, covering more than 11 kilometers at a depth of up to 89 meters. One remaining 1.8-kilometer land segment between two shafts is expected to be finished by the end of 2026, completing the full 14.25-kilometer tunnel. Once the tunnel and station open, the ride from Chongming to Baoshan will take about 17 minutes. The tunnel is part of the wider Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway. Chongming Station is set to open alongside that line's Shanghai-Nanjing-Hefei section, targeted for 2027.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong