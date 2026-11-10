[See & Be Seen] Italian Innovation Awards, What's 2,000 Years Among Friends?

How many relationships last two years, let alone 2,000? Trade between Italy and China is nearly as old as the Silk Road itself. And it's still going. In late October at the House of Roosevelt on the Bund, the Abruzzo Association in China and the Italian Consulate of Shanghai met to renew the importance of the international partnership during the annual Premio Corradino D'Ascanio per l'Innovazione, translated as the Corradino D'Ascanio Award for Innovation.

Now in their fourth edition, the awards honor Italian and Chinese companies that build business bridges between China and Abruzzo, a mountainous region on Italy's Adriatic coast. The awards are named after Corradino D'Ascanio, the Abruzzo-born engineer and helicopter pioneer who designed the Vespa scooter. The Vespa turns 80 this year.

The evening drew diplomats, trade officials, a vice mayor and a room full of manufacturers. There was wine. And this year, as host Carlo D'Andrea, vice president of the Abruzzo Association in China, proudly announced, there was pasta, too. "We are improving," D'Andrea said.

'Sistema Italia' Italians have a name for their network of diplomats, trade officials and business groups abroad: "Sistema Italia," or the Italian system. In Shanghai, that system is unusually busy. "More than 90 percent of the Italian companies in China work in... the Yangtze River Delta," said Tiziana D'Angelo, Consul General of Italy in Shanghai. "Their ties with the communities that host them are getting ever closer, and these companies have been able to develop products here and do research and development, bringing benefits to both China and Italy." D'Angelo said the consulate helped found the Abruzzo association, and she praised the group for bringing Italians together far from home. "That's what excellence is," she said. "The ability to find a path and change things."

Fabio De Cillis, trade commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency in Shanghai, arrived last December after leading agency offices in Vietnam, Bangkok and Seoul. He called China "a very interesting market, very challenging," and Shanghai "a beautiful, modern, well-organized city." His message to Italian companies: "Come to us, help us help you." De Cillis also used the Vespa to explain Italy's edge internationally: ingenuity, customization and a design that lasts. "We adapt to the market, but keep our DNA," he said, "because that's what makes us win abroad."

From chieti to China Luigi Febo, vice mayor of Chieti, an Abruzzo city of about 48,000, first came to China in September 2023. His goal was to revive a 1992 sister-city agreement with Yancheng in Jiangsu province that had gone quiet. Since then, Chieti has hosted delegations from Nanjing and Yancheng, and signed an agreement connecting young entrepreneurs in Chieti and Yancheng. "If we know each other, maybe we respect each other and understand how we're made," he said.

Confimi Industria, an Italian business association that represents 45,000 member companies, has opened an office in Nanjing, said Alessandra Relmi of Confimi Industria Abruzzo. Five Italian companies have started out in a Nanjing business incubator. Luca Tosto, president of Confimi Industria's China association and managing director of Walter Tosto SpA, has worked with China since 2003. He said Chinese manufacturing has made a technological leap. Today, he said, China is among the world's best at building critical energy-sector components. "China's industrial capacity is by far the most important in the world," Tosto said. "What Italy lacks is the labor force." He said Italian companies need to find "a new role" with China, and he plans to bring more of them to Nanjing.

This year's honorees Pierluigi Gorgoretti, president of the Abruzzo Association in China, presented the awards. He called D'Ascanio – the Abruzzese inventor and namesake of these awards – "a bridge between the innovation and entrepreneurship of Abruzzo and the innovation and the speed of China."

Walter Tosto SpA (special award): A family firm founded in Chieti in 1960, Walter Tosto builds heavy equipment for the energy industry. Gorgoretti said it is one of very few Italian companies working on ITER, the international nuclear fusion reactor project. Tosto dedicated the award to his staff. "Companies are made of people," he said. Fratelli De Cecco: The Abruzzo pasta maker was honored for four generations of innovation, beginning with its founder's patented pasta-drying system. Felicia Leung of Bidfood Angliss China accepted the award on the company's behalf. SHUA Sports: The Shanghai-listed fitness equipment maker was recognized for entering the Italian market through a partnership with TECA Fitness, an Abruzzo company. Patrice Tene, senior regional manager of SHUA Fitness Global Operation Center, said the company's goal since going public in 2020 has been to go global. "Our long-term goal will be also bringing Italian technology into China," Tene said.

TECA Fitness: Based in Montesilvano, near Pescara, TECA has designed strength-training equipment for 40 years. Founder Deolo Falcone said TECA was the first company in the world to build strength machines that train the whole body while the user stands. TECA now distributes SHUA's equipment in Italy, and D'Andrea said the two companies are working to bring their machines to Shanghai. "We've united two different industrial cultures," Falcone said. Aran (special mention): The kitchen maker, founded in Atri in 1962, exports to more than 120 countries. Gorgoretti said he hopes China will be its next market.

And without further ado, here are photos from the evening for a See & Be Seen gallery.