[Hai Lights] The Top 6 Tastiest Banh Mi in Shanghai You Should Try

Imagine taking the quintessential, crusty French baguette, transporting it to the humid streets of Saigon, and deciding it needs life. That, in a nutshell, is the origin story of the banh mi – a sandwich that manages to be both a respectful nod to French colonial history and a rebellious, delectable Vietnamese masterpiece. It is arguably the world's most successful culinary fusion, transforming from a "foreign" luxury into an accessible street-food icon.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

In the late 19th century, the French occupied Vietnam, bringing with them pâté, butter, and heavy baguettes. For decades, it was a "white man's" sandwich, known to locals as bánh tây (western bread). But after the French were sent packing in 1954, the Vietnamese did what they do best: they adapted and perfected. They couldn't rely on imported flour, so they mixed in rice flour, creating a bread with a wafer-thin, almost flaky crust and a feather-light interior. They removed the heavy meat-to-bread ratio, replacing it with a bouquet of herbs, pickled vegetables, and intense, bright flavors.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

A true banh mi is not just food; it is a meticulously layered engineering project consisting of: banh…

Credit: Sophie Steiner

• The Bread: Warm, crusty, and airy, it must shatter when you bite it • The Funk & Fat: A rich smear of pâté and mayonnaise (sometimes mixed with egg yolk) acting as the base • The Protein: Often, this is a "dual-protein framework," a mix of traditional cold cuts, cha lua (Vietnamese pork sausage), and grilled pork seasoned with lemongrass • The Crunch & Zing: Đồ chua, or tangy, pickled carrots and daikon radishes, slice through the richness • The Freshness & Heat: Fresh cilantro, cucumber slices, and for the brave, raw chili or sliced ​​jalapeños While the 2011 addition of "banh mi" to the Oxford English Dictionary solidified its place in global consciousness, in Vietnam, it is a way of life, with regional variances throughout the country. The Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) style is particularly prized for its hearty fillings of cold cuts and grilled pork, a contrast to the simpler Northern versions that tend to be more demure in flavor and heft.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The mi has become a global ambassador of Vietnamese cuisine because it hits every sensory note: sweet, savory, acidic, and crunchy. It is the ultimate fast food, satisfying the modern craving for high-quality street food that is accessible, affordable, and incredibly flavorful.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Whether you are in a bustling market in Ho Chi City or a trendy downtown area in Shanghai, a good banh mi is an explosion of tastes, culture, and heritage that bridges two worlds.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

We scoped Shanghai's streets for any and every banh mi rendition, from conventional to creative, and are here to spill the deets.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

1. Feral Shanghai's cult banh mi street cart, now with a permanent home near Zhongshan Park. Shanghai's favorite banh mi street cart, Feral, brings even more of its wanghong (Internet-famous) Vietnamese baguette sandwiches to Shanghai's food-loving community. These pocket-friendly sandwiches (32-65 yuan, or about US$4.50-9) are available in classic to contemporary flavors, from crispy pork to pastrami beef to black tiger prawn, and everything in between, best enjoyed with a classic drip Vietnamese coffee. The Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi (32 yuan) is the most-ordered, and for good reason as the fragrant meat adds subtle herbaceousness without overpowering. The real star of the show, however, is the baguette – shatteringly crisp, brittle, and stuffed to the absolute gills with all manner of pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber slices, fresh herbs, and crispy fried shallots. The bottom bun receives a liberal slathering of homemade pâté, butter, and a squirt of sweet chili sauce. This is truly Shanghai's most authentic banh mi. If you go... Feral, 753 Yuyuan Road

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

2. Saigon Mama The reliable pan-Viet chain for a classic banh mi fix, with locations all over town. A mainstay in Shanghai's Vietnamese food scene, Saigon Mama has a baker's dozen worth of locations around town, serving up classic pan-Viet cuisine, like pho, bun thit nuong, spring rolls, minced chicken salad, and – the reason we are here – banh mi. There are four to select from – Grilled Chicken (55 yuan), Grilled Pork (55 yuan), Saigon Combo (58 yuan), and Beef Banh Mi (58 yuan) – each served with a spread of housemade pork pâté plus pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, and fresh cilantro. Is the banh mi the most traditional in the world? Not really. But is it still ideal for satisfying that Vietnamese food craving? Definitely. Fresh, crispy baguette? Check. A thick dollop of pork pâté? Check. Loads of julienned and pickled veggies topped with fresh herbs? Check. Thinly sliced, slightly sweet and tender barbecued pork? Check. Banh mi success. If you go... Saigon Mama, 1/F, Shanghai Center, 1376 Nanjing Road W., by Xikang Road

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3. Pho To Shop A fast-casual diner serving a Hanoi-style take on the sandwich. At fast-casual diner Pho To Shop, the menu is a pared down list of popular Vietnamese dishes with an emphasis on authenticity, reasonable prices, and speed. When it comes to the Beef Banh Mi (55 yuan), the bread is freshly baked although not as crispy as some others on the list, yet it's quickly made up for in the marination level and quantity of tender meat. Pho To Shop also doesn't skimp on the veggies, with an ample portion of finely shredded and pickled carrots and daikon, sliced cucumber, cilantro, chopped fresh chilis, scallions, and a thick shmear of mayo rather than butter or pâté. Leaning more towards the Hanoi rendition of banh mi, Pho To Shop's sando is fresh and filling without feeling too heavy. If you go... Pho To Shop, Room 401, 1718 Beijing Road W.

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4. Trung Nguyen Legend A humble Nanjing West Road eatery pairing banh mi with an extensive Vietnamese coffee menu. A storefront on Nanjing West Road and a street cart on the North Bund, Trung Nguyen Legend is a humble Vietnamese eatery serving banh mi, pho, rice noodle sets, Southeast Asian salads, and an abundant range of Vietnamese coffee drinks. But we're here for the banh mi, available with crispy tofu, marinated beef, lemongrass chicken, or fried eggs. The Lemongrass Chicken (28 yuan) sees marinated and sliced chicken thigh, batons of pickled daikon, carrot, and the curious addition of red peppers, cucumber slices, and cilantro stuffed inside an ultra-crispy buttered baguette. It's not rewriting the playbook, nor is it trying to. But for a cheap and cheerful lunch, we're all here for it. Make sure to ask for extra sriracha aioli for added zing. If you go... Trung Nguyen Legend, Room 101, 699 Nanjing Road W.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

5. Luneurs The Shanghai-born French brand's new Jing'an flagship, where tartines meet banh mi. Luneurs opened its 13th location in Shanghai (and first location in Jing'an) earlier this year in Reel Mall. This new outpost is also the Shanghai-born/French brand's new flagship location, focused on all-day dining, afternoon tea, and post-work snack and drink options. Like other Luneurs locations, there is an extensive display of pastries and ice cream, but this location is also the home to a newly launched menu that balances health and pleasure, with Guillaume Tu (previously of Spread) as the chef consultant. A nod to Tu's French upbringing, tartines and banh mi make a showing, the latter of which are available in both pork and chicken. The Pork Banh Mi (68 yuan) boasts dill-fragranced, fat-pleated, thick-cut pork belly, daikon and carrot pickles, chives, cucumber, sriracha aioli, and chicken liver mousse (rather than the standard pâté) nestled inside a noticeably plush baguette. Take note that instead of the customary crunchy route, the team chose to go softer to appeal to the local palate, resulting in an exterior that resembles a thicker baguette but bites more like a bun. If you go... Luneurs, Room 1D, 1601 Nanjing Road W.

Credit: Sophie Steiner