[SH Buzz] 12 New Restaurants and 3 BIG Closures in May

We are in the thick of it. Literally the swampy, sticky, humid thick of it. (How did summer happen upon us so quickly already?) May Holiday saw a slew of new openings just in time for patio season to kick off, and now things *might* slow down as the city becomes more and more sauna-like. Without further ado, your monthly serving of Shanghai's food & bev buzz has arrived.

Credit: Ti Gong

1) Bar Pesce

After closing Sage at the end of last year, the group behind Cometa unveiled their new concept last weekend (to an absolutely full house): Bar Pesce along Suzhou Creek. The décor has been redesigned to fit a nautical theme, with Chef Adam Zhou (previously part of the Sage team) manning the ship. The narrow space offers seating for less than 20 patrons, with seating for another six outside. The façade has also been revamped to open entirely to the outdoors.

Credit: Ti Gong

The menu at Bar Pesce is built around fresh fish, ever-flowing wine, late evenings, lively tables, and the bustling atmosphere of coastal cities after dark. "The menu moves freely between small seafood plates, cured preparations, charcoal cooking, pasta, and whole fish – without following one geography too closely," lends co-owner Alan Grillo. "More than a cuisine, it reflects a way of eating: shared, direct, ingredient-driven, and spontaneous." Against a Mediterranean backbone, this is where different coastal identities – from the southern beaches of Spain to the shorelines of Thailand – naturally overlap.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Sophie Steiner

2) Hanro Shanghai's favorite Korean chef, Tom Ryu (of Nabi, Wuli, GENESIS Restaurant) has officially opened the city's hottest new upscale Korean BBQ joint – HANRO – on Donghu Rd. The split-level space sees a first-floor bar area that leads upstairs to an expansive setup for BBQ lovers, with space for nearly 100 patrons, including several private rooms to accommodate different size parties.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The menu covers dry- and wet-aged Black Wagyu and Black Pork in various cuts (ranging from RMB98-666), a selection of six add-on dipping sauces (like anchovy chili sauce and yuzu doenjang), noodle dishes (like seafood jjambbong ramyeon and bibim noodles), crispy stuffed pancakes (jeon), sizzling rice pots (with all manner of toppings, from abalone to radish, kimchi, and cheese), soups (such as seafood tofu doenjang stew or pork kimchi stew), and a smattering of ice cream and sorbet for dessert.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Each BBQ set comes with a variety of kimchi and assorted banchan to perfectly pair with imported niche soju from Korea specifically for this restaurant (that you're guaranteed to not find elsewhere in China), alongside other boutique Korean spirits like cheongju and makgeolli. Expect the highest quality meats, rare Korean spirits, and an abundance of banchan, all served in a beautifully designed space that reflects the lively and convivial atmosphere Chef Tom is known for.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

3) Holy Spice It's a new Oha Group opening that took over the previous Maolaguo space on Fuxing Rd. The focus here is on Balinese babi guling, the island's iconic whole, slow-roasted suckling pig dish. However, there are other charcoal-grilled proteins available, from various cuts of grilled beef to spring chicken with green tomato and tamarind, from pearl grouper to giant river prawns. Ample side dishes, like stir-fried rice, crispy spring rolls, abundant salads, and country-style desserts round out the menu. Third floor garden area sees plant grower beds where the team grows fresh herbs and produce used in the dish preparation. A few lucky diners are also afforded the opportunity to dine al fresco in this city garden space.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

4) Tacos El Pais Making a comeback to its old stomping grounds, Tacos El Paisa – a "taco truck" style eatery once positioned on the second floor of La Barra, has returned in a free-flow format every Sunday to La Barra as of this past weekend. There are 10 tacos to choose from, including the usual suspects like Al Pastor, Lengua, and Suadero, plus a few fusion favorites, like Crab Meat in a hard shell, and Char-Grilled Black Prawn. The deal is RMB188 for unlimited tacos (do note, not all tacos are on the unlimited menu) for four hours, an absolute steal if you ask us, or you can buy tacos a la carte for RMB30-58 a pop.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

5) Club Bâtard Hong Kong's private members club, Club Bâtard just announced it will take over the old Harrod's space on Weihai Rd. This club is famed for its extensive and well-curated wine selection and gastronomic delights. The Shanghai version will be spread over three floors in this heritage villa, encompassing five culinary concepts, wine cellars, and epicurean events abound.

Credit: Ti Gong

6) Vice Bistro Set to soft open in June, Vice Bistro is a new concept backed by Raffe Ibrahamian (of Cantina Agave) on Yongjia Rd by Jiashan Rd. The interior is outfitted by h.creates, a local design firm behind other beloves outposts, like Ting by Frederic Jaros, Luneurs, and the now shuttered Roodoodoo by Paul Pairet. While menu details and concept are still being kept hush-hush, we know there's a renowned Shanghai consulting chef leading the charge that has had his hand in many a favorite menus around town. We promise to reveal more next month. Along the same strip of Yongjia Rd as Vice Bistro, down the street near the corner of Xiangyang Rd, there are another eight refurbished brick buildings in that same development that are in the process of being repurposed for new F&B concepts to come. Keep an eye on this space, this is just the beginning!

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

7) Bong Bong It's Jinxian Rd's popular new charcoal bistro and shisha wine bar. This fusion eatery Qingyuan Chicken with chili tamarind dipping sauce to Burrata with sesame paste and grilled yuzu. Every dish on the menu falls somewhere on the spectrum from kissed to imbued with charcoal grill smoke, lending itself well to an equally inventive cocktail cocktail program. Drinks are divided between teas & floral or fruit & tropical, with Asian inspired flavor profiles, like Thai Mango Sticky Rice, Fragrant Pandan, and Longjing Peach Amino. Most cocktails fall in the RMB108-118 range, while food clocks in around RMB200 a person. Go for the flames, stay for the fun.

Credit: Ti Gong

8) Bing.Ok For those aiming to splurge, Bing.Ok is a highly conceptual tasting menu restaurant along Chengdu Rd S. (just north of Huaihai Zhong Rd). The menu sees poetically sensory flavor cues like mushroom essence, velvet honey whisper, spiced harmony, and peach stream tea mist as dish introductions that span an 11-course menu priced at RMB1,380. And for that price tag, expect lavish ingredients, like Wagyu filet mignon, san huang ji chicken wings (a type of yellow chicken from Guangdong prized for its high fat content and succulent meat), blue lobster, foie gras, and the like. Dishes are artfully plated to the backdrop of an industrial chic setting. 9) Rong Another new chef's table experience by Chef Benjamin (previously a private chef), this time along Jianguo Rd W., Rong offers an 11-course set East-meets-West seasonal menu, with a strong emphasis on fresh seafood. From locally-sourced pomfret to bouncy squid, from succulent shrimp to Cantonese dried scallop, the ocean's bounty shines, accented by regional produce, like tree tomato, cucumber blossom, and fresh spring peas. The set menu is a love letter to nature and seasonality, served atop a wooden bar countertop with space for just nine people. The warm lighting illuminates the open kitchen, an organized yet lively performance.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

10) Kora Filling a major gap in the Shanghai food scene market, Kora by Circle is serving up Senegalese food in any airy café lounge setting that celebrated its official grand opening earlier this month on Xinhua Rd. The colorful décor and neon lit-signs encourage guests to "smile, laugh, talk, drink, shout, eat, and kiss" – a place to let your hair down and enjoy. The food is comfort fare, like Yassa (marinated chicken or fish), Mafe (peanut stew), Thieboudienne (traditional one-pot rice and fish), and Jollof Rice. There's also a smattering of French-African fusion bites, like their signature Chicken Sandwich with Fries. Pop by on a weekend evening and you may be lucky enough to enjoy some live African musical performances, a perfect pairing with shisha and a fun cocktail program. Or, swing by daily from 2-6pm to enjoy discounted shisha and rotating daily cocktail mixers on happy hour, with drinks starting as low as RMB48.

Credit: Ti Gong

11) Neo Round Adding to Shanghai's latest obsession, bagels, Neo Round has crashed on the scene with the fun-loving tagline "round outside, wild inside." This Shaanxi Rd S. bagel shop serves nine creative bagel sandwiches (at RMB28-58 a pop) on diner's choice of a plain, pretzel, whole wheat, or sesame seed bagel, plus a variety of coffee and tea beverages. Don't miss their seasonal special Pistachio Cream Cheese Cup (RMB36) that comes with a pistachio-studded generous scoop of cream cheese in an ice cream cup, with a whole bagel for dipping.

Credit: Ti Gong

12) Ñumi Froyo Also along Shaanxi Rd, Ñumi Froyo has jumped on Shanghai's ice cream trend with a health-conscious alternative, frozen yogurt. Like the froyo chains in the West, Ñumi Froyo allows patrons to choose their ideal froyo base (from flavors like original yogurt, chocolate, strawberry, or mango), select their toppings from a buffet of options (like fresh fruit, candies, mochi, chocolates, sweet sauces, etc.), and pay by weight.

Credit: Sophie Steiner