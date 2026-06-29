[SH Buzz]
Suzhou Creek
Xintiandi
Kerry

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June

by Sophie Steiner
June 29, 2026
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[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June

Buckle up, this summer is going to be a steamy ride. Maybe it's the endless plum rains or record-breaking, undulating heatwaves set to break every El Niño record ever, but everyone who is anyone is opening a restaurant or bar this month.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Outside BaDu along Suzhou Creek

First up, Guangfu Road along Suzhou Creek has gotten a major F&B facelift as of late. What started with Fotografiska and its in-house Mona, a Mediterranean-meets-Asian fusion restaurant (which just released a new menu that is totally worth checking out), has since expanded into an entire complex of trendy eateries, cafés, and wine bars.

First up, there's Juniper (which we wrote about in the January F&B Buzz here), a European-style brasserie that opened at the end of 2025. It has since garnered quite the loyal following for its down-to-earth eats and picturesque décor to match.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Juniper
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: BaDu
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: BaDu
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: BaDu

Next to that is Badu, a plant-adorned café, sandwichery and patisserie with a drool-worthy lineup of cakes, tarts, and other confectionaries available by the slice. There's also a short lunch menu comprised of sweet and savory tartines, ideal for a slow afternoon with creekside people watching.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: Ragu's Meatball Cone
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: Ragu on Suzhou Creek

Just inside the complex is the second (and now the only) outpost of Ragù – a pan-Italian street food concept backed by Filippo and Yan Murari, with all manner of classic Italian bites, from fritto misto to crispy fried panzerotto, from hearty pizzas to the restaurant's most photographed dish – meatballs served in a cone – and everything in between.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: La Baraka by Paul Pairet
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: La Baraka's French toast
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: La Baraka's Croque Monsieur

In the back courtyard La Baraka by Paul Pairet, a decked-out food truck with picnic table seating, is doling out sugary renditions of the renowned chef's signature French toast in funky flavors like peanut butter, lemon curd, Nutella with marshmallows, cheesecake with speculoos crumble, and toffee with caramelized rice krispies. In addition to the French toast, the truck serves up some scrumptious ice cream and sundaes, a spinoff of Charbon's menu (which closed last year on the top of the iapm Mall). Savory snacks like cheesy hot dogs and a croque monsieur (similar to the fan-favorite from Chef Pairet's Polux) round out the offerings.

Parisian bistro 16è is set to open in the coming months, so be on the lookout for that.

In other sugar-dusted (or in this case, slathered) news, Cinnabon has officially opened its first Chinese mainland flagship store at the PRSCO Mall on the 2nd floor. Dessert lovers can expect to find the brand's iconic freshly baked cinnamon rolls, crafted with hand-rolled dough, Makara cinnamon, and generous cream cheese frosting. The menu features all the signature favorites, including the Classic Roll, Chocolate Roll, Caramel PecanBon, and Minibon, alongside espresso drinks and Chillattas.

Notably, the bakery has subtly adapted its famous recipe by reducing the sugar content in its rolls and frosting to better suit local palates. Because of its highly anticipated arrival, expect lines snaking down the block with warm, wafting aromas of cinnamon and sugar to accompany the wait. Their second location opened recently at the Kerry Centre in Jing'an District.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong

After a string of successful pop-ups over the last few months, Maiz, a family-run taqueria known for its modern Mexican cuisine, is launching its first location in Shanghai at the iconic Found 158 complex on Julu Road.

Diners should look forward to a menu focused on meticulously sourced, made-from-scratch ingredients, featuring signature favorites like Camarones bowls, birria tacos, and plant-forward options, all to the backdrop of homemade, grilled-to-order masa tortillas. The venue, slated to open in July, will boast a vibrant, family-friendly vibe that transitions effortlessly into a lively evening hangout with craft drinks.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Long'er Yunnan
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Long'er Yunnan's mixian (rice noodle)
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Long'er Yunnan

Taking over Second Sister Yunnan space is a refreshed Chinese concept by the same team, the Azul Group, Long'er Yunnan, in the Tian'an 1000 Trees Mall on Moganshan Rd. The menu sees regional favorites, such as mixian (rice noodles) served in the quintessential copper pot, stir-fried Yunnan mushrooms, chicken hotpot, grilled lemongrass fish, stir-fried beef and mint, and so much more. Like other Azul concepts, the menu is more than ample, with options appealing to all palates.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Thai Bei
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Thai Bei
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Thai Bei's prawn curry

Another cheap and cheerful Thai lunch spot worth the stop-in, Thai Bei began welcoming guests into its sun-soaked, Instagram-worthy space this last month along Xinzha Road. The menu is almost entirely made up of Thai curries, spanning the rainbow of yellow to red to green, with diners' choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, lamb, or vegetables, all ranging from 28-39 yuan. There's even a durian chicken curry we've got our eye on. Aside from curries, Thai mainstays – tom yum, coconut milk chicken soup (tom kha ga), papaya salad, lemongrass chicken wings, and the like – also make a showing.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Cobb's Home Market
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Cobb's Home Market
[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: Cobb's Home Market's foie gras rice

Cobb's Home Market is a new, airy Xintiandi eatery on Huaihai Rd M. serving Western-hybrid cuisine and tapas. Sun streams through floor-to-ceiling windows, shining light on crowd favorites like roast chicken, Japanese butter-fried oysters, slow-cooked curry rice, foie gras beef and porcini mushroom teriyaki rice, pork-cutlet sandwich, and more. The space sees an expansive terrace, ideal for summer (once these plum rains dry out).

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: Wuli

As for closures, Chef Tom Ryu's casual Korean restaurant, Wuli, closed to make room for his ever-popular Korean fine-dining restaurant upstairs. As Nabi is one of the hardest reservations in town to snag, hopefully, the additional seats will make it that much more accessible.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: Bambino

Another sad goodbye, pour one out for Chef Lucky Lasagna's passion project, Italian bistro (with the city's tastiest Roman-style pizza al taglio), Bambino. Chef Lucky has moved on to greener pastures, opening his own open-fire kitchen restaurant in Zhujiajiao, which, from the sounds of it, is worth the plane ticket to check out.

[SH Buzz] 8 New Cool Places Open in Shanghai in June
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: EPIC

After more than a decade, one of Shanghai's OG craft cocktail bars that helped put our beloved city on the global drinks map, EPIC, shuttered its doors for the last time along Gaoyou Road at the beginning of June. Helmed by seasoned mixologist Cross Yu, this three-story bar (which won the prestigious Campari One to Watch Awards at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021) announced its closing was primarily due to lease issues. We know, though, that this won't be the end for Yu nor his team, who continually do EPIC things (in reference to their tagline).

Editor: Liu Qi

#Suzhou Creek#Xintiandi#Kerry#Zhujiajiao#Shanghai#Suzhou#Yunnan
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