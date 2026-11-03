[SH Buzz] 8 New Places! Paul Pairet New Digs, Listening Bars & More

Shanghai's food and drink scene has officially entered its autumn era, and while the temperatures may be dropping, the city's appetite for new openings certainly isn't. This month, we're turning up the volume with a new crop of listening bars, welcoming another Bangkok cocktail heavyweight into Shanghai's ever-growing international bar family, and making room for some seriously sweet news from one of the city's most celebrated chefs. Let's dig in. 1. Bar Us – Bangkok's Cocktail Heavyweight Is Coming to Shanghai

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

As if Shanghai's upcoming roster of internationally acclaimed bars wasn't already stacked enough (check out the September F&B Buzz for not one, not two, but six international bar openings set for Shanghai's streets), another Bangkok heavyweight is reportedly making its way to our fair city in 2027. Enter Bar Us, the boundary-pushing Bangkok drinking destination that treats cocktails more like a multi-course tasting menu than your average night on the town. And the accolades speak for themselves. Bar Us climbed to No. 4 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2026 list, cementing its position among the world's cocktail elite. Founded by Sudarat "Taln" Rojanavanich and Veerach "Aum" Sawaengsupt, the Sukhumvit 26 drinking den is known for its minimalist, near-black interiors, bartenders in white laboratory-style jackets, and a cocktail program that borrows as much inspiration from the kitchen as it does from the back bar. Rather than organizing its menu by spirit, Bar Us categorizes drinks into Starter, Main, After, and All Night – essentially an edible-drinkable journey from aperitif to dessert. Expect savory, umami-heavy concoctions featuring ingredients more commonly found in a Thai kitchen, including fermented fish, chili pastes, and other decidedly unconventional cocktail additions. Details about the Shanghai concept, location, and opening date remain under wraps, but we're keeping our ears – and drinking glasses – firmly to the ground. 2. Bar Anthem – Shanghai's Newest Listening Bar Is Music to Our Ears

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Ti Gong

Vinyl enthusiasts, audiophiles, and cocktail lovers, listen up. Shanghai's latest listening bar, Bar Anthem, opened in October, bringing an almost obsessive attention to sound, design, and drinks to the Jiashan Rd area. And when we say obsessive, we mean it. The vintage hi-fi sound system features equipment sourced from Japan and the US, including pieces dating back to the 1960s and 1970s. The carefully curated soundtrack leans toward jazz and other music best appreciated when you can actually hear the individual instruments, rather than shouting over an overzealous DJ. The design follows suit, with everything from the coasters and menus to the record-playing equipment thoughtfully considered. On the drinks front, cocktails fall around 108-128 yuan, including a sake-forward martini and a coffee-cream highball featuring vanilla-flecked ice cream. In a city where music-led watering holes are becoming increasingly popular, Anthem looks set to strike a chord with those who take their sound systems as seriously as their spirits. If you go... Bar Anthem, Room 201, 4/F, 280 Yongjia Rd 3. Studio DRY · WET – A Southeast Asian-Inspired Sound and Cocktail Playground

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Another listening bar? You bet. Shanghai clearly hasn't had its fill of good sound systems and well-made drinks. The latest project from Oha Group, the hospitality team behind Bar No. 3 and Pass Residence, is Studio DRY · WET, a new music-forward bar and restaurant in the former Maolago space on Fuxing Rd. The venue blends a laid-back Southeast Asian aesthetic with a carefully curated music program, featuring vintage speakers, atmospheric lighting, bamboo accents, and rotating DJ mixes. But this isn't just somewhere to sit around discussing speaker specifications. The menu draws on Southeast Asian flavors, with dishes including a thick-cut green papaya salad, fish sauce-seasoned potato pancakes, and grilled chicken thighs. Cocktails get equally adventurous, including a particularly unusual gin-and-coconut-water creation incorporating oyster. The combination of tropical flavors, experimental drinks, and a listening-room atmosphere makes this one to keep on your radar. If you go... Studio DRY · WET, 100, 2/F Fuxing Rd W. 4. Needle – Another One for the Vinyl Lovers

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If your idea of a good night involves digging through records rather than dancing on tables, there's another new spot worth checking out. Needle, the most recent addition to the C-Park nightlife complex, comes from the team behind Reactor and sits conveniently next door to the club. Billed as a vinyl library, the venue reportedly houses some 3,000 records from around the world, alongside coffee, craft beer, wine, and light bites. It's a decidedly more relaxed proposition than a full-blown club night, making it a promising stop for those who want to enjoy the music without sacrificing their ability to hold a conversation. With Anthem and Studio DRY · WET also joining the scene, Shanghai's listening bar boom is showing no signs of slowing down. If you go... Needle, C-Park, 1/F Bldg D, Zhongdeqiao Rd 5. Sundae Royale – Paul Pairet's Sweetest Concept Yet

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Ti Gong

Ice cream is getting the royal treatment, courtesy of none other than Paul Pairet, the French culinary mastermind behind Shanghai institutions Mr & Mrs Bund, Polux, La Baraka, and the now-closed, three-Michelin-starred Ultraviolet. Pairet debuted Sundae Royale, an artisanal soft-serve and dessert concept, in Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa's WEAVE development in November 2025, alongside his French carvery-bistro Moutarde. The concept takes something as familiar and nostalgic as soft-serve ice cream and gives it the full Pairet treatment – premium ingredients, playful presentations, and an approach to dessert that's decidedly more indulgent than your average cone from the convenience store. Now, there's talk of bringing the concept to Shanghai, where Pairet has already demonstrated a knack for making both the spectacular and the seemingly simple feel like an occasion. Exact details about a local opening have yet to be confirmed, so for now, we'll be keeping our spoons crossed. 6. Leyas – A Middle Eastern Feast in Xintiandi

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

The Middle Eastern dining scene in Shanghai continues to expand, and the latest arrival comes courtesy of a familiar face. Leyas, a contemporary Middle Eastern restaurant in Xintiandi Plaza, is the newest project from chef-owner Wael Accad, the man behind Shanghai's popular Eli Falafel. While Eli Falafel is all about approachable Lebanese comfort food, Leyas takes things up a notch with a more expansive dining experience spread across three floors, complete with private dining rooms, a full bar, and two outdoor terraces equipped for shisha. The menu travels through the flavors of the Middle East, from classic mezze and grilled skewers to saffron rice topped with slow-cooked lamb shoulder, whole grilled fish, and batata harra – spicy potatoes that prove humble ingredients can pack a serious punch. There's also sambousek lahme – crisp pastries stuffed with minced meat, pine nuts, and fragrant spices – ideal for starting a meal with a few shared plates before moving on to heartier mains. For fans of Eli Falafel looking for something a little more elevated, Leyas offers a new reason to make a beeline for Xintiandi. If you go... Leyas, Unit 2, No. 18, Lane 18 Taicang Rd 7. House of Blues & Jazz – An Old Favorite Finds a New Home

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One of Shanghai's longstanding live music institutions has found itself a new address. Founded by actor Lin Dongfu in 1995, House of Blues & Jazz has been a fixture of the city's music scene for more than three decades, moving locations over the years while maintaining its dedication to live jazz and blues. Its latest incarnation occupies a sprawling fifth-floor space inside a century-old building near the Bund, trading its former Fuzhou Rd digs for grand interiors and a more expansive setting. Expect live instrumental jazz, classic standards, and a setting that feels more old-world Shanghai than modern nightclub. A reported 50 yuan music cover makes it an approachable option for an evening of live tunes, whether you're a jazz aficionado or just looking for somewhere with a little more soul. If you go... House of Blues & Jazz, 5/F, 600 Jiujiang Lu 8. Plaza 66's Food Scene Gets a Fresh Injection

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Ti Gong

Luxury shopping and serious eating continue to go hand in hand, with Plaza 66's Pavilion extension welcoming a new wave of food and beverage tenants. Among the newcomers is another outpost of Crave, bringing its brunch-friendly café and bistro offerings to the development, alongside bagel specialist BegL.

Credit: Ti Gong

French-inspired Nuits is also slated to relocate from Tongren Rd to the complex, while Thai restaurant Somsak and Sichuan concept Rong Yi Chuan are expected to follow. Meanwhile, Qiyueshi Farm House, a Shenzhen-born farm-to-table restaurant centered on the humble tomato, is expanding into Shanghai with a flagship concept featuring an open fermentation laboratory, wine cellar, and an ingredient-sourcing network that includes a farm in Shanghai's Nanhui district. Look forward to tomato-forward creations ranging from the comforting – think tomato scrambled eggs – to more unexpected dishes involving beef short ribs and yellow croaker rice. If you go... Plaza 66, 1266 Nanjing Rd W. Shanghai's Nightlife Shuffle Continues

Credit: Ti Gong