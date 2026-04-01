[SH Buzz] BIG Changes. 13 New Openings + 6 Closures (Goodman!)

Shanghai is undergoing some spring cleaning these days – via a handful of unexpected closures – but, on the flip side, the city's F&B movers and shakers are dusting off their shoulders and getting down to work. Let's just say the new openings are a-plenty. Time to take a look at what the last month has brought us in the world of food and bev. First, we start with new openings and rumors of new openings:

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Shanghai's favorite South Korean chef, Tom Ryu (of Nabi, Wuli, GENESIS Restaurant) will open HANRO – an upscale Korean BBQ restaurant on Donghu Road – by the end of April. The team will be both dry- and wet-aging imported beef and pork for a unique KBBQ experience not found elsewhere around town. Working with Korean distillers, Ryu is importing niche soju from South Korea specifically for this restaurant (that you're guaranteed to not find elsewhere in China), alongside other boutique Korean spirits like cheongju and makgeolli. Expect the highest-quality meats, rare Korean spirits and an abundance of banchan, all served in a beautifully designed space that reflects the lively and convivial atmosphere Chef Tom is known for.

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After some internal conflict and a short-term closure (since December 8), globally-renowned cocktail bar Penicillin, a transplant from Hong Kong backed by powerhouse couple Laura and Agung Prabowo that opened in Shanghai in April 2025, will officially reopen again in the end of April with the original opening team, including Jamie McCleave (previously of Penicillin Hong Kong) and Chris Wu. Recognized in the global drinks industry for pouring up "mad scientist" cocktail creations – formulated with all manner of rotovap infusions, centrifuge distillations and molecular gastronomy gadgets – the menu will continue to feature about 50 percent of the same offerings from Penicillin Hong Kong, with the other half of the menu being inspired by the innovative use of upcycled local Shanghai ingredients.

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"We are very excited to make our return and to come back stronger than ever. We are truly grateful for all the support from our regular guests and the bar community that backed us all the way," says McCleave. As Shanghai's cocktail scene continues its upward trajectory and recognition in the global drinks industry, we are happy to welcome Penicillin back the fore.

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Azul in Shankangli has now relaunched as Morena by Azul, with a Mediterranean-leaning menu coupled with South American influences. This beloved Shanghai F&B brand by founder Eduardo Vargas continues to update offerings for the Shanghai dining scene through a variety of sharing plates, plus brunch and lunch options. Named after the affectionate term for a woman with brown hair, Morena is an ode to Vargas' daughter. To match the new menu, the space has also undergone a vibrant revamp with springtime colors and floral art abound. From seafood ceviche to Octopus al Josper, sharing plates feature bites you know and love. As for brunch, there're options spanning truffle and egg croffles to Venezuelan corn pancake (akin to a cachapa) to smash burgers and miso salmon bowls. As expected from Azul venues, the menu is beyond ample, ideal for big groups.

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Coffee bar by day and cocktail lounge by night, The Vessel will open (with an invite-only soft opening part on April 17 – in the previous space occupied by The Upper Room on Bejing Road E. The name draws inspiration from the maritime-style porthole windows that run along the side of the century-old heritage building in which it resides, overlooking the Huangpu River. Visiting the terrace is akin to standing on a ship's deck, with Lujiazui acting as a distant shore. Before 4pm, patrons can expect artisanal coffee brews, light snacks and pastries to match. But as the sun dips below the skyline, the space transforms into a lux cocktail lounge featuring a curated cocktail menu, vintage spirits and elevated finger foods.

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Eataly – a large-scale, high-end Italian marketplace filled with restaurants, food counters and retail all under one roof, first founded in 2007 in Turin, Italy but now with over 40 locations globally – is opening later this year near all the luxury shops in Taikoo Hui along Shimen No. 2 Road. Eataly follows the ethos "eat, shop, learn," whereby many items served in the restaurants are also available for purchase in the market section. The strategic location was chosen so locals and visitors alike can enjoy nearby luxury shopping followed by an equally swank meal, all in the heart of the city.

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We posted about Le Zink earlier this month, a neighborhood wine bar pouring up fantastic wine at equally pocket-friendly prices in the friendliest of spaces. Run by two hands-on F&B veterans, Arnaud Daviet and Laurent Minassian, the space sees a whopping 30 wines available by the glass, spanning Austria to Australia, China to Chile. Roughly 80 percent of the wine lineup is conventional, 15 percent natural, and 5 percent no ABV. There's also a smattering of classic cocktails. On the food front, it's unapologetically French at its core with Asian ingredients woven into the dishes that are meant for sharing.

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John the Saucer is a new creative bistro on Beijing Road W. plating up a wide variety of approachable bistro fare, from sandwiches to rice and orzo, from slow-roasted meats to corn ribs and other finger food. The streamlined menu of less than 20 items makes the welcoming space all the more approachable. On the booze front, there are just two cocktails and two wines to choose from, making decisions all the more easy in this brightly lit, cafe-like space.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Riding on the coattails of the popularity of everyone's favorite pasta bar Yaya's, Nude is a new Italian-Taiwanese bistro that opened quietly along Wen'an Road overlooking Suzhou Creek. The menu starts with mouthwatering salads featuring local ingredients like bamboo and fermented bean curd, paired with Italian staples like burrata. Pastas follow in the same fusion vein, through brimming bowls of clam & basil pasta, hairy crab yolk risotto, and Taiwanese three-cup chicken sauce with fried Ibérico pork neck. Prices are middle of the road, clocking in at 125-250 yuan (US$18.2-36.3) per person.

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Sister brand to the ever-popular American BBQ joint Smokin' Hog, Smokin' Bowl is all about fast-casual and filling fare. Situated just next door to its older sibling's space along Wuding Road, Smokin' Bowl offers all things smoked meats through a Tex-Mex lens. Ideal for quick lunches, takeaway or a speedy bite (at any of the 38 seats), the venue serves hearty rice bowls, burritos and traditional Mexican tortas (sandwiches) packed with house-smoked BBQ meats. Think carne asada, tortas ahogadas, reuben spring rolls and more in a fast, flavorful format. The team celebrated their official grand opening this past week with a food-fueled block party.

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Polar Bar is a newly opened modern dram den on Ruijin No. 2 Riad by master mixologist Chong Song (previously of The Nest, The Cannery), winner of 2016 Bacardi Legacy, among numerous other accolades. The 25 seats are colored by alternating (read: polarizing) shades of red and blue aurora-like lights, all culminating in a 5-meter open bar. Here, award-winning libations are served to the backdrop of pop and hip and hop music in a house party-esque setting.

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The menu is organized in a similar manner, with cocktails highlighted in either red (signifying classics) or blue (referring to modern interpretations), each balancing tradition and innovation. For example, the 牛 (Niu) Fashion is a twist on an Old Fashioned that sees butter and coconut-oil fat-washed Maker's Mark amplified by cold brew and PX Sherry. All drinks fall in the 98-128 yuan range.

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Another one from the imbibers, retro Cantonese-style bar, Times, backed by the Shanghai Oude team (J Boroski, Bijou, No Filter, Most Izakaya, Bistro 11) is a 25-seater nostalgic homage to a bygone Hong Kong era. Serving Hong Kong-style diner food in a café setting by day, the space evolves into modern classic cocktail bar at night, coupled with Canto-inspired snacks. The name refers to the saying "the good old times," ones that represent Hong Kong's golden age where neon lights never stopped shining, the smell of roasting meats permeated every street corner, and curry fish balls were best enjoyed at twilight following memory-filled (or lacking) nights spent hopping around a city that never sleeps.

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Cocktails feature Canto touches, like a Yellow Wine Adonis or Sand Ginger Colada, while snacks are aplenty, with crushable plates like Honey & Aged Mandarin Peel Glazed Chicken Wings, Fermented Red Bean Tofu with Pork Chop, and Char Siu Glazed Ludao Scallops.

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Another one by the Shanghai Oude team leans into Shanghai's sandwich obsession, with the opening of NERDS, a new focaccia-focused sandwich shop along Xikang Road just north of the Shanghai Centre and Portman Ritz Carleton Shanghai.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The shop is serving crushable, pocket-friendly Italian-style focaccia sandos with diners' choice of meats, from mortadella and pistachio to spicy salami, from classic Italian beef to porchetta with sauerkraut. There is also a vegetarian and vegan sandwich option available, making it an easy crowd-pleaser with all sandwiches falling in between 48-68 yuan. They also served their focaccia sliced and toasted "fingers," smothered in pistachio cream, just saying.

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Roughly translating to "Not Vegetarian," Bu Chi Su (不吃素) is a – you guessed it – meat-forward, Sichuan-style spot by founders Tiger (partner/owner of Michelin-starred Obscura) and Leon (田野). This casual establishment on Jiaozhou Road is a place for friends to gather, eat, drink and be merry, with seating for 32.

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True to its name, the team focuses on cooking proteins, particularly beef. The restaurant's signature dish, the Stewed Beef Ribs Soup sees beef slowly simmered in a radish stock (sans any water), allowing the meat to absorb the radish's pure essence, resulting in an exceptionally tender and sweet flavor. And now, the unfortunate news of closures...

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After two good years on Xiangyang Road N., Shanghai's favorite smash burger joint Goodman is closing at the end of this month. But, don't fret, word on the street is that it will be moving to a new location in Jing'an, sometime before the summer heat hits. "The team is working on an upgraded concept this time, with a renewed space, a revamped menu and a stronger emphasis on cocktails," says co-founder Andrew Moo, so keep those ears to the ground and eyes peeled because something new is brewing.

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Another one bites the dust as Boom Boom Bagels closed with a whimper, not even a notice on their social media. The brand, which opened back in 2015, became famous for being one of the first places in town to get a New York-style bagel, paired with Sumerian coffee. Now, with so many bagel and pastry options abound, it seems Boom Boom Bagels has become a distant memory. RIP our favorite dessert bagel of all time, the Raisin Cinnamon Crunch Bagel. The end of an era, we previously reported (in the January F&B Buzz) about beloved industry hangout The Odd Couple closing its doors at the end of March when its lease lapses. Well, the time is now as The Odd Couple goes out with a bang via a series of guest shifts honoring those who played a pivotal role in its inception. Pour one out for one of the city's top daiquiris.

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Earlier this month, we broke the sad news that vegetarian mainstay Salt Less closed at the end of March. Sitting right in the middle of cheap and cheerful Buddhist canteens and fine dining outposts like Fu He Hui, this closure is definitely a hard blow to the veg community of Shanghai and will be sorely missed.

Credit: Sophie Steiner